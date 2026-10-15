ARA Libertad Honors 1966 Crew for Historic Sailing Speed Record

Sixty years after carving its name into international maritime history, the Argentine Navy’s school ship, the frigate ARA “Libertad,” was honored in Buenos Aires for capturing its Boston Teapot trophy during a 1966 transatlantic crossing.

The tribute brought together veterans of the 1966 crew, alumni from the 93rd and 94th classes of the Naval Military School, and current naval authorities aboard the vessel. That historic voyage, known as the fourth journey of the “Ambassador of the Seas,” established a benchmark in ocean-racing endurance that remains unbroken.

A Transatlantic Record Set in 1966

Under the command of Frigate Captain Ricardo Franke, the ARA “Libertad” set a world sailing speed record crossing the North Atlantic. Between October 2 and October 9, 1966, the vessel sailed 2,058 nautical miles from Cape Race in Canada to Dursey Island in Ireland in 8 days and 12 hours.

That pace earned the ship the Grand Medal. The navigation also secured the Boston Teapot trophy, awarded for the first time to the Argentine vessel after logging 1,741 nautical miles entirely under sail within a 124-hour window.

Carlos Alberto Rufino addressed the gathering during the ceremony, recalling the grueling conditions and enduring bonds forged on board. For the sailors who lived through the gales, the physical journey ended, but the experience continues.

Retired Rear Admiral Rafael Fuentes y Arballo detailed the series of meteorological hurdles the crew faced while pushing the ship across the northern Atlantic. That specific leg of the voyage created a record not broken to date that continues to position the frigate at the pinnacle of international nautical prestige.

The Evolution of the Boston Teapot Competition

Vessel / Institution Award Details Key Historical Milestones ARA “Libertad” (Argentina) Grand Medal & Boston Teapot Trophy Won in 1966, 1976, 1981, 1985, 1987, 1992, 1998, 2000, 2007, and 2025. Sail Training International Trophy established in 1964 Awarded to the vessel covering the greatest distance under sail in 124 hours.

Created in 1964 following the conclusion of the Transatlantic Sail Training Race to America, the Boston Teapot competition challenges sail training vessels worldwide. Organized by Sail Training International, based in Norfolk, United Kingdom, the contest is open to training ships measuring at least 30 feet in length.

Rules dictate that at least 50 percent of the crew must consist of trainees. Participating vessels choose their own routes between October 1 and September 30 each year, relying exclusively on wind power without mechanical propulsion. Crews are permitted up to two major course changes, and each registered entrant is given three official attempts to log their best 124-hour run.

A Legacy of Global Nautical Excellence

Over the decades, Argentina has built a record in the competition. Following that 1966 triumph, the ARA “Libertad” claimed additional Boston Teapot titles in 1976, 1981, 1985, 1987, 1992, 1998, 2000, 2007, and 2025, cementing the nation’s status as one of the nations with the highest number of these awards.

Retired Vice Admiral Carlos Daniel Carbone praised the crew’s resilience in the face of weather during the anniversary ceremony. As the event drew to a close, current ship commander Captain Jorge Gabriel Cáceres presented commemorative diplomas to the veterans, while the General Staff Navy Music Band performed the March of the Navy.