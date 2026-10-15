Microsoft Claims Windows 11 Is Up to 20% Faster With New RAM Optimizations

Microsoft Claims Up to Twenty Percent Speed Gain on Windows 11 for Eight-Gigabyte RAM Computers

Microsoft announced Thursday that recent optimization work has left Windows 11 up to twenty percent faster, with the most noticeable improvements appearing on computers equipped with eight gigabytes of RAM or less. Navjot Virk, corporate vice president of Windows Experiences at Microsoft, stated that the operating system now allocates resources more to what is actively executed. The performance shifts arrive as the company works to address long-standing user complaints regarding software bugs and system sluggishness since the platform launched.

Memory Management Adjustments and Widget Suspensions

The company compared builds 26300.9550 and 26200.7628 to measure the performance delta. On hardware with limited memory, system widgets remain unloaded until the user actively invokes them, returning more than two hundred megabytes of RAM to general applications and active tasks. Furthermore, the updated platform can retain up to two gigabytes of active data directly within physical memory rather than paging it out to slower storage drives. These specific memory management adjustments were initially promised by Microsoft in August.

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 will run faster under heavy load, reduce RAM usage, and feel more responsive.Here's the list of improvements: – Faster and more responsive Windows- File Explorer and other apps to launch quickly.- File Explorer context menu and other areas to… pic.twitter.com/WVlFulkNbI — https://x.com/WindowsLatest/status/2036184429010493778

Low Latency Profile and Core Component Acceleration

Complementing the memory changes, the June Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, designated as build KB5094126, introduced a low-latency profile designed to force the processor into maximum speed thresholds during essential operations. This background feature prioritizes core tasks such as rendering the Start menu or loading integrated applications like Microsoft Edge and Outlook. Users running build 26200.8655 for version 25H2 or build 26100.8655 for version 24H2 have already received these enhancements automatically.

Community Workarounds and Tiny11 Builder Updates

While official updates target low-memory resource consumption, independent developers continue modifying system requirements in parallel. Developer NTDEV announced a complete rebuild of the Tiny11 Builder tool to support upcoming 26H2 releases on unapproved hardware configurations. The modified installation utility strips away background components and bypasses platform verification checks like the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 requirement. Independent utilities and community scripts demonstrate that modern Microsoft software can operate efficiently on constrained hardware architectures outside official support channels.

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