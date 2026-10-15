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Microsoft Claims Windows 11 Is Up to 20% Faster With New RAM Optimizations

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Microsoft Claims Up to Twenty Percent Speed Gain on Windows 11 for Eight-Gigabyte RAM Computers

Microsoft announced Thursday that recent optimization work has left Windows 11 up to twenty percent faster, with the most noticeable improvements appearing on computers equipped with eight gigabytes of RAM or less. Navjot Virk, corporate vice president of Windows Experiences at Microsoft, stated that the operating system now allocates resources more to what is actively executed. The performance shifts arrive as the company works to address long-standing user complaints regarding software bugs and system sluggishness since the platform launched.

Memory Management Adjustments and Widget Suspensions

The company compared builds 26300.9550 and 26200.7628 to measure the performance delta. On hardware with limited memory, system widgets remain unloaded until the user actively invokes them, returning more than two hundred megabytes of RAM to general applications and active tasks. Furthermore, the updated platform can retain up to two gigabytes of active data directly within physical memory rather than paging it out to slower storage drives. These specific memory management adjustments were initially promised by Microsoft in August.

Low Latency Profile and Core Component Acceleration

Complementing the memory changes, the June Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, designated as build KB5094126, introduced a low-latency profile designed to force the processor into maximum speed thresholds during essential operations. This background feature prioritizes core tasks such as rendering the Start menu or loading integrated applications like Microsoft Edge and Outlook. Users running build 26200.8655 for version 25H2 or build 26100.8655 for version 24H2 have already received these enhancements automatically.

Community Workarounds and Tiny11 Builder Updates

While official updates target low-memory resource consumption, independent developers continue modifying system requirements in parallel. Developer NTDEV announced a complete rebuild of the Tiny11 Builder tool to support upcoming 26H2 releases on unapproved hardware configurations. The modified installation utility strips away background components and bypasses platform verification checks like the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 requirement. Independent utilities and community scripts demonstrate that modern Microsoft software can operate efficiently on constrained hardware architectures outside official support channels.

More on Microsoft: Microsoft Deploys October Patch Tuesday Updates with Fixes · Microsoft warns certificate expiration will cut off Windows Update · Microsoft Issues Record-Breaking Update to Fix Over 1,400 Security Flaws

Microsoft Claims Windows 11 Is Up to 20% Faster With New RAM Optimizations
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Sophie Lin - Technology Editor

Sophie is a tech innovator and acclaimed tech writer recognized by the Online News Association. She translates the fast-paced world of technology, AI, and digital trends into compelling stories for readers of all backgrounds.

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