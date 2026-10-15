Marek Papszun explains long-term injury of Legia’s Samuel Kováčik

Legia Warsaw midfielder Samuel Kováčik is facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a persistent and troublesome injury, manager Marek Papszun confirmed ahead of the club’s league fixture against Cracovia. The 19-year-old Slovak talent, who made four Ekstraklasa appearances totaling 102 minutes late last season, has completely dropped out of the first-team and reserve squads over the past month.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Depth: Papszun’s admission that Kováčik will be unavailable for the foreseeable future halts the youngster’s development curve after breaking into the senior setup late last term.

Papszun’s admission that Kováčik will be unavailable for the foreseeable future halts the youngster’s development curve after breaking into the senior setup late last term. Transfer Valuation: With a contract tying him to the club through June 30, 2029, the long-term asset value remains secure despite the current medical setback.

With a contract tying him to the club through June 30, 2029, the long-term asset value remains secure despite the current medical setback. Fantasy Outlook: Dynasty managers and fantasy players should remove the offensive midfielder from short-term rotation calculations, as his return timeline remains undefined.

The Nature of the Słowak’s Prolonged Absence

Speculation surrounding the teenager’s disappearance from the matchday squads had grown over recent weeks. Prior to the clash with Cracovia, media inquiries finally prompted a definitive update from the bench boss regarding the academy product’s fitness.

“Jeżeli został wywołany, to Kováčik jest poza kadrą i będzie poza kadrą, bo jest od dłuższego czasu kontuzjowany. Ta kontuzja jest przewlekła, dokuczliwa. Nie korzystamy z niego i jeszcze pewnie długo nie będziemy korzystać,” Marek Papszun stated.

The 52-year-old manager made it clear that the physical issues plaguing the central midfielder are not minor knocks that will resolve within a standard recovery window. Having previously notched four goals and two assists across 17 appearances for the club’s second team, Kováčik now faces a frustrating rehabilitation phase.

Squad Health and Tactical Adjustments Ahead of Cracovia

Beyond the specific status of Kováčik, the capital club’s wider medical room remains a fluid situation. While managing various random fitness incidents over recent weeks, the coaching staff is slowly regaining personnel.

Papszun acknowledged that only two players remain entirely unavailable for training sessions, alongside a larger cohort currently working their way back to full match fitness. However, the veteran manager kept his exact lineup intentions close to his chest to avoid handing any tactical advantages to upcoming opponents.

Metric / Detail Statistic Player Age 19 Previous Season Ekstraklasa Minutes 102 Contract Expiry June 30, 2029

As Legia navigates this phase of the campaign, the focus shifts entirely to managing the available squad depth while waiting for the club’s recovering players to clear medical protocols.

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