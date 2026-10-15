Sudanese Doctors Network warns of El Geneina detention crisis

More than 6,500 people, including 709 women and roughly 500 minors under eighteen, face severe food shortages and deteriorating sanitary conditions inside detention centers controlled by the Rapid Support Forces in El Geneina, West Darfur, according to the Sudanese Doctors Network.

The independent medical network reported receiving reliable information detailing the crisis across multiple facilities in the city. The affected locations include the former headquarters of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur, the headquarters of the 15th Infantry Division, and the Ardamata prison.

The network urged immediate action to determine the causes of death and to secure sufficient food and medical supplies for the detained military personnel and civilians.

Sudan Doctors Network: Over 6,500 Held by UAE-backed Rapid Support Militia in El Geneina, Including 709 Women and Around 500 Children, Amid Food Shortages and Rising DeathsMore than 6,500 civilians and military personnel are being held at detention sites in El Geneina, the… pic.twitter.com/gB18O2bT5C — https://x.com/SudaneseEcho/status/2110775853848137834

The organization called on authorities to provide safe drinking water, proper nutrition, and essential healthcare. It also demanded that independent medical and humanitarian organizations gain immediate access to evaluate conditions on the ground.

Beyond basic supplies, the network pressed for the disclosure of the whereabouts and status of all detainees. It emphasized the need to guarantee their physical safety and protect them from torture and mistreatment, with specific safeguards required for women and children.

The Rapid Support Forces have not yet responded to these accusations. Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations estimate that roughly 19,800 individuals, spanning combatants and civilians alike, remain held across facilities controlled by the paramilitary group.

The broader conflict began in April 2023 due to disagreements over integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced 13 million people, and fueled severe famine across the country.

Metric / Category Reported Data Total Detainees in RSF Facilities (Estimated) 19,800 Detainees in El Geneina Facilities Over 6,500 Detained Women in El Geneina 709 Detained Minors in El Geneina Approx. 500 Conflict Start Date April 2023

In June, Sudan submitted a formal memorandum to the United Nations Security Council. That document called for urgent intervention to address severe violations of international humanitarian law affecting prisoners of war and civilians in RSF-controlled detention sites across Darfur.

The Rapid Support Forces currently control all five states of Darfur in western Sudan, with the exception of specific pockets in North Darfur and West Darfur that remain under army control.