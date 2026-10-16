Phillies Name Don Mattingly Permanent Manager on Two-Year Deal

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has officially named Don Mattingly as the team’s permanent manager on a two-year contract, retaining him following a late-season collapse and a Wild Card Series exit against the Atlanta Braves.

Continuity Ensured Amid Infield Changes

Roster Stabilization: Mattingly’s return ensures continuity for a veteran core featuring Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, though looming changes in the infield could alter expectations.

Infield Shuffling: The departure of Bobby Dickerson and arrival of Carlos Mendoza as infield coach comes as Trea Turner looks to improve after committing a league-worst 21 errors.

Prospect Watch: Highly touted infield prospect Aidan Miller is cleared for baseball activities after a back injury, setting up a spring training battle for a roster spot.

The Managerial Search and the Decision on Mattingly

Dave Dombrowski admitted during a 60-minute press conference that while he viewed Mattingly as his primary internal candidate following the dismissal of Rob Thomson in April, he still explored external options. According to reporting, Dombrowski reached out to former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who declined the overtures for the second time this year. Having exhausted external consultations, Dombrowski locked in Mattingly over the weekend.

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The first time the job was offered to someone was Saturday, when I offered it to Don, Dombrowski stated. Mattingly guided the team to a 79-55 record after taking over from the bench coach role in April. Despite earning the backing of a veteran clubhouse that lobbied for his retention, the finish left lingering scars.

Postseason Exit After Late-Season Slump

The Phillies nearly squandered a four-game cushion in the National League Wild Card race during the final week of the regular season. That stumble carried over directly into October, where Atlanta swept them in three games during the Wild Card Series.

Phillies sign Don Mattingly to 2-year deal as manager, drop "interim" title

The core group of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola has now reached the postseason in five consecutive campaigns, averaging 91 wins per year over that span. Yet, the ultimate objective—a World Series title—remains unfulfilled. Dombrowski enters the final year of his contract in 2027 and intends to extend his tenure beyond next season, presiding over a restructured coaching staff.

Key Figure / Coach Role / Status 2026 Season Note Don Mattingly Manager (2-Year Contract) Went 79-55 as interim; retained permanently for 2027. Rob Thomson Former Manager Relieved of duties in April 2026. Carlos Mendoza Infield & Third Base Coach Hired after being dismissed by the Mets in June. Kevin Long Former Hitting Coach Dismissed alongside infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

Coaching Staff Overhaul Targets Defensive Lapses

The club parted ways with hitting coach Kevin Long and infield coach Bobby Dickerson. To address defensive lapses, Philadelphia brought in former New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza as the new infield and third base coach.

Photo: latimes.com

Roster adjustments are equally stark. Shortstop Trea Turner finished the year batting .242 with a .675 OPS while committing a league-high 21 errors. Going 1-for-10 in the postseason cemented his offensive slump, though the remaining seven years on his $300 million contract make him functionally immovable. Meanwhile, first baseman Alec Bohm—who posted 88 RBIs and a .698 OPS—and second baseman Luis Arraez both stand as eligible for free agency, leaving the front office significant decisions to make regarding the 2027 Opening Day lineup.

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PHILLIES: Don Mattingly Returns As Phillies Manager