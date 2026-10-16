The DNA Company and New Avalon Partner on Genetic Education

What is driving the gap between health education and personal action? Genetic variations, lifestyle factors, and medical history shape how individuals respond to health advice, but translating that insight into daily behavioral change remains a persistent hurdle. California-based firm The DNA Company and independent training provider New Avalon are partnering to bridge that divide by combining functional genomics with neuroscience-informed communication strategies.

Understanding why individuals react differently to health guidance presents a distinct medical hurdle, but translating that awareness into tangible lifestyle changes remains an entirely separate obstacle. While genetic variations, personal medical history, and environmental factors heavily influence biological responses, knowing what to change does not automatically trigger the discipline required to execute it.

To address this disconnect, California-based genetic reporting firm The DNA Company has integrated New Avalon’s Evolved NLP Practitioner Certification into its educational arm, DNA University. The collaboration aims to equip health practitioners with communication and behavior-change tools designed to help clients move past psychological roadblocks and turn biological insights into sustained daily action.

How Do Genetic Reports Inform Functional Health Strategies?

The DNA Company develops genetic reports intended to make complex biological data useful for both individuals and health practitioners. Its primary diagnostic platform, DNA360, examines genetic variations across multiple biological functions. By analyzing these variations, practitioners can better evaluate the physiological factors that contribute to an individual’s unique response to diet, stress, and wellness protocols.

To ensure practitioners can properly interpret and apply this data, the company established DNA University. Through targeted coursework, the university trains professionals in functional genomics, helping them handle complex biological information when advising clients. However, company leadership recognized that scientific data alone often stalls before reaching the implementation stage.

Knowing is the first step to doing, said Tracy Wood, chief executive officer of The DNA Company. Wood emphasized that practitioners require more than just analytical proficiency; they also need reliable methods to explain complex genetic findings clearly and guide clients through the friction of behavioral modification.

Why Does Insight Alone Frequently Fail to Produce Change?

The challenge of bridging understanding and execution led DNA University to incorporate New Avalon’s training program into its curriculum. New Avalon developed the training independently, focusing heavily on communication techniques, personal beliefs, values, goal-setting, and behavioral patterns.

The curriculum builds upon traditional neuro-linguistic programming methods while integrating contemporary insights regarding memory formation, habit loops, emotional regulation, and nervous-system responses. New Avalon characterizes this framework as both neuroscience-informed and trauma-conscious.

Kelley Oswin, a registered social worker and co-founder of New Avalon, noted that a recurring hurdle surfaces during her professional training sessions with coaches and practitioners. Insight alone doesn’t always create change, Oswin explained. Even when an individual genuinely desires to improve their health metrics, internal barriers such as fear, emotional overwhelm, conflicting personal motivations, or entrenched daily habits routinely disrupt follow-through.

Rather than dismissing these struggles as a simple lack of motivation, New Avalon’s training instructs practitioners to investigate the underlying barriers holding a client back. The educational framework prioritizes open curiosity, client autonomy, and a careful assessment of individual circumstances, while also teaching practitioners when to refer clients to other qualified medical or mental health professionals.

How Can Practitioners Help Clients Structure Actionable Plans?

A generalized desire to improve wellness is functionally distinct from possessing a concrete blueprint for execution. Psychological research demonstrates the importance of structured planning in achieving long-term objectives.

In a 2006 meta-analytic review published in Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, researchers Peter Gollwitzer and Paschal Sheeran examined 94 independent tests regarding goal attainment. The investigators analyzed implementation intentions—specific behavioral plans that directly connect a broad goal with precise logistical parameters detailing when, where, and how an action will occur.

The analysis demonstrated that individuals who constructed specific operational plans were significantly more likely to achieve their stated objectives compared to those who relied solely on general intentions. For instance, rather than holding a vague goal to exercise more frequently, an individual who decides to walk briskly for 30 minutes every morning before starting work establishes a repeatable behavioral pattern.

Oswin identifies clear objectives, manageable incremental steps, strong support systems, and regular accountability structures as essential components of successful client interventions. Within this structured environment, practitioners help clients identify potential disruptions and iteratively adjust their lifestyle plans based on real-world feedback.

The DNA Company continues to deploy digital tools such as the DNA Way app—which aggregates genetic reports, tailored educational modules, and customized lifestyle recommendations—to demonstrate how raw biological data can inform practical health choices. By combining functional genomics through DNA University with behavior-change methodologies from New Avalon, the institutions aim to provide practitioners with a comprehensive framework to address both the biological blueprints and the psychological hurdles of personal wellness.