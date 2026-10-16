Trump’s New Press Secretary Says Media Interaction Unknown

Katie Zacharia, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, stated that it remains unknown how frequently she will brief the media or engage directly with reporters, raising immediate questions about future administration transparency following a whirlwind recruitment process that began just days prior, The Guardian reported.

A White House official contacted Zacharia in Los Angeles, requesting she travel to Washington for a meeting. She flew out the following day, met officials on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, and was offered the post later that afternoon. After packing two bags at home, she returned to Washington, stepping behind the briefing podium for her debut on Tuesday.

The Legal Credentials Controversy and Bar Exam Inquiries

Alongside the sudden shift in leadership, Zacharia faced intense scrutiny over her legal background. When reporters asked her during her debut briefing to name the state where she passed the bar exam, she responded, “When I moved to China,” according to The Guardian. She later explained to the New York Times that she misheard the question over the sound of Marine One on the South Lawn, believing she was asked where she lived after law school. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as an associate at the Beijing law firm Zhong Lun from 2011 to 2013 after graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011.

For my own sake, I hope the “legal experts” are right… “By some interpretations, that technically makes her a lawyer, though many legal experts said it would not.”https://t.co/tYqZe1NlSw via @NYTimes — https://x.com/samuelmoyn/status/2110688282619134010

Reporting from the Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter, indicated that Zacharia failed the California bar exam after graduating. The State Bar of California confirmed to The Guardian that it holds no record of Zacharia being licensed in the state under her current name or her maiden name, Katie Black. While President Trump referred to Zacharia as an attorney, that title is formally reserved for individuals licensed to practice law.

In an interview with conservative outlet Human Events, Zacharia acknowledged she did not pass the California bar, explaining she was distracted and overwhelmed while planning to join her husband in China. A person familiar with the matter told The Guardian that Zacharia stands by using the designation of lawyer, considering it valid given her law degree and international transactional law experience, and maintained she provided legal analysis rather than legal advice.

"So far, she and the White House have offered no evidence that she passed the bar exam in any state or in China, where she worked for a large law firm years ago." @colvinj https://t.co/EPi30k3SLQ — https://x.com/seungminkim/status/2110518279479623966

The Guardian reported that the Campaign for Accountability, a non-profit watchdog group, filed a complaint with the California State Bar Association on Wednesday, requesting an investigation into whether Zacharia misled the public and violated state law by describing herself as a lawyer without a license.

Balancing Family Priorities and Future Media Engagement

During her first briefing, Zacharia also addressed questions regarding work-life balance, fielding inquiries from reporters about managing her new role alongside her four children, ranging in age from 6 to 12. Business Insider reported that Zacharia acknowledged the demanding nature of the position, noting that her predecessor Karoline Leavitt—who stepped down in August to spend time with her children—served as an incredible support.

Photo: BBC

Zacharia confirmed her family will relocate from California to join her in Washington, DC, emphasizing that her children remain her top priority. Meanwhile, White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the appointment, telling Business Insider that Zacharia is uniquely qualified and whip-smart.

Key Detail Reported Fact Source Reference Law School Graduation Pepperdine University, 2011 The Guardian, BBC Bar Exam Status Sat for California bar, did not pass Wall Street Journal, Human Events Watchdog Action Complaint filed with California State Bar The Guardian

Regarding her future interactions with the press corps, Zacharia stated that the frequency of official briefings remains unknown at this time. She noted that President Trump operates effectively as his own spokesperson, and she will interact with the press as needed, following the president’s lead.

Congratulations to @KatieZacharia! Serving as White House Press Secretary is one of the most challenging yet fun jobs on the planet.I have no doubt Katie will do great work for President Trump and our country. As I told the President, Katie has my full support and I will be… https://t.co/eGbgZYzADg — https://x.com/karolineleavitt/status/2108677313621848154