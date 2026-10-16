GTA 6: Rockstar Games veröffentlicht Launch-Trailer

Fans face a 13-year wait between franchise entries as Rockstar Games prepares to release Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The developer published a 91-second launch trailer revealing fresh cinematic sequences, story hints, and gameplay mechanics from the fictional setting of Vice City.

Military Background Shapes Jason’s Journey

Protagonist Jason speaks about his time in the US Army at the beginning of the trailer, mentioning an unhonorable discharge that forces him to take odd jobs just to survive. Der Launch-Trailer zeigt Jason dabei, wie er eine kleine Motoryacht poliert und aus der Ferne auf Vice City blickt. Fans on platforms like Reddit are discussing whether this footage indicates a playable military flashback mission similar to the prologue in Grand Theft Auto 5, though Rockstar Games has not confirmed if the sequence is playable or purely cinematic. The trailer also shows a significantly younger Jason in camouflage gear with a rifle and a night-vision device moving through a swamp landscape accompanied by two other armed individuals.

Large Bank Heists Return to Gameplay

Lucia stands in front of an open bank vault packed with a massive pile of money in one of the trailer’s highlighted sequences. Stern.de noted that this footage shows that major heists are back. Players can expect to manage crew recruitment and planning choices, building on the mechanics introduced in the previous installment.

Grand Theft Auto VI – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games

Player Actions Alter Character Appearance Through Diet and Training

Rockstar Games demonstrates how player actions alter character appearance through diet and training regimens. A contrasting scene moments later shows a character on a couch eating junk food. Players retain control over where their characters fall on this physical spectrum.

Lucia and Jason Share Intimate Moment in Shower

Lucia and Jason share an intimate moment standing together under a shower while embracing and kissing.

Photo: BILD

Production Scale Behind the Thirteen-Year Gap

The long gap since Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in September 2013 stems from several major factors. The parallel development of Red Dead Redemption 2 occupied studio resources until late 2018, while continuous updates for Grand Theft Auto Online demanded steady maintenance. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick indicated the new title was expensive, with unconfirmed industry estimates placing production costs above one billion dollars. Development schedules also shifted twice, moving from an initial 2025 target to May 2026, and finally to November 2026.

Trailer Views and Soundtrack Preview

The immense hype is reflected in viewership numbers, with the first trailer reaching nearly 300 million views on YouTube and the second garnering 184 million views. In addition to story hints, the new trailer provides a preview of the soundtrack, featuring the new single Flower in a Hurricane by Justice together with Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer