Tesla Roadster Flies, Drives Upside Down, Hits 60mph in Under 1s Ahead of 2028 Launch

Tesla demonstrated its next-generation Roadster in Waco, Texas, where the electric supercar drove upside down, briefly flew, and hit 60 mph in under a second. The high-performance vehicle, which was originally promised years ago, is now slated to enter production in 2028.

The Waco Demonstration and Long-Promised Performance Specs

Tesla demonstrated its next-generation Roadster at an event in Waco, Texas, featuring a machine capable of driving upside down, executing a brief flight, and sprinting from zero to 60 mph in under a second.

The vehicle’s journey to this stage has been remarkably protracted. A prototype first shocked attendees as a surprise reveal during the 2017 Tesla Semi event. Back then, the proposed specifications already sounded astonishing: a top speed over 250 mph, a 200 kWh battery delivering up to 620 miles of range, and a $200,000 starting price tag. Early backers immediately committed financial backing, sending $50,000 deposits (or $250,000 for the limited Founders Series) as interest-free capital to support the manufacturer’s scaling plans.

Production Delays and the SpaceX Cold-Gas Thruster Package

While reservations flooded in, the project repeatedly stalled. Musk initially stated that customer deliveries would begin in 2020. Instead, production deadlines slipped continuously as internal priorities shifted toward mass-market offerings like the Model Y alongside the difficult engineering hurdles of the Cybertruck. The Roadster drifted into vaporware territory before reappearance at the Texas demonstration.

During long stretches of silence, Tesla occasionally added capabilities whenever the vehicle crossed the executive’s mind. Those revisions resulted in the optional SpaceX package, which integrates cold-gas thrusters designed to provide hover capabilities and the sub-second zero-to-60 acceleration time witnessed in Waco.

Financial Realities and Shifting Industry Landscapes

While Tesla delayed its halo car, competitors filled the vacuum. Rival manufacturers engineered high-powered electric vehicles, leaving the pioneer chasing a market that evolved significantly over nine years. Rimac set performance benchmarks with the Nevera, Porsche established electric performance credentials with the Taycan, and Chinese automakers like BYD began manufacturing track-ready supercars at a fraction of the cost.

Production Timeline and Unresolved Questions

The next-generation Roadster won’t go into production until 2028, leaving open the question of whether manufacturing targets will hold this time. The vehicle shifts from an impossible prototype to an exercise in catching up with a transformed electric vehicle sector.