South Korea marks Women Farmers Day with focus on policy changes

As the United Nations marks the global year of women in agriculture, October 15 brings renewed attention to the legal designation of Women Farmers’ Day in South Korea.

The Bottom Line

South Korea designated Women Farmers’ Day as a legal commemorative day in 2021 to elevate rights and promote rural gender equality.

Current policy challenges focus on securing official recognition for women as primary agricultural business owners rather than assisting laborers.

Observers note that true sustainability for the agricultural sector relies on integrating women into leadership and policy decision-making processes.

Expanding Beyond Commemorative Events

Agricultural sustainability depends heavily on the multifaceted contributions of women who manage crop production, processing, distribution, and local community preservation. South Korea established Women Farmers’ Day via a 2021 legal amendment, aligning with the international focus on women in the agricultural sector.

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Many women in rural areas shoulder dual burdens of farm labor and domestic caregiving. Despite managing core farming operations, they frequently lack official status as primary agricultural business owners. This discrepancy affects their access to policy information, specialized education, and safety gear designed for demanding farm work.

Addressing Structural Realities in Rural Communities

Effective policy reform requires a direct focus on labor evaluation and economic independence. Support systems must target safe working conditions, reduced caregiving pressure, and targeted training for diverse groups, including young female farmers and marriage immigrant women seeking stable integration into rural economies.

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Key Policy Focus Current Rural Challenge Proposed Improvement Business Status Unrecognized management roles Independent economic rights and ownership recognition Labor Conditions High physical strain and care burdens Enhanced workplace safety and support systems Policy Participation Limited representation in decision-making Direct involvement in policy design and implementation

Policymaking structures must incorporate the voices of women directly from the field. Rather than relying solely on event counts or budget scales, the success of rural policies should be measured by tangible improvements in labor environments, income generation, and overall quality of life.

Sustaining the Agricultural Future

Gender equality in rural areas serves as a strategic response to population decline, aging demographics, and labor shortages. Ensuring that all agricultural workers receive fair treatment and institutional backing directly strengthens the long-term viability of the nation’s food supply and rural infrastructure.