China Market Update on October 15: ETF Volume Spikes, Tech Buybacks, and Mixed Earnings

Global financial leaders gathered in Bangkok on October 15, 2026, for the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, where People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng delivered a reassuring assessment of the world’s second-largest economy. Pan stated that China’s high-quality economic development maintains its positive upward trajectory, with financial markets operating stably and the fundamental conditions supporting long-term growth remaining unchanged.

Capital Flees Sluggish A-Shares as Broad-Based ETFs Spark Late-Day Surges

Despite steady macro assurances, domestic liquidity within A-shares remains under heavy pressure. JPMorgan China equity strategist Zhang Xiaoning noted that turnover rates, margin financing, and exchange-traded fund cash flows are sitting at depressed levels. In response, JPMorgan continues to favor a barbell strategy, pointing investors toward high-dividend targets on the defensive end while backing AI, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CXO), and innovative drugs for growth. The firm maintains a baseline target of 5,200 points for the CSI 300 Index by the end of 2026. The index closed down 1.23% on October 15 at 4,166.01 points, sitting more than 20% below that projected milestone.

Yet beneath the low turnover, anomalous volume spikes tore through broad-based exchange-traded funds on October 15. Total stock ETF turnover surged to 1916亿元, dwarfing the previous day’s 1183亿元. The bulk of this activity concentrated in the final thirty minutes of trading. The E Fund CSI 300 ETF absorbed 194亿元 over the full session, with an astonishing 173.03亿元 hitting the order books in the closing half-hour. A similar pattern emerged in the HuaXia SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF, which tallied 140亿元 total, including 47.35亿元 in the final 30 minutes. Market participants attribute the sudden, late-session acceleration to heavy institutional capital stepping in to sweep up assets.

Corporate Repurchase Waves and Earnings Divergence Define the Quarter

A fresh wave of buybacks and share increase plans swept across the technology sector on October 15. CPO leaders Xin Yisheng and Tianfu Communication, along with memory chip giant Baiwei Storage, all announced aggressive capital return propositions. Xin Yisheng’s controlling shareholder proposed a repurchase of 8亿 to 10亿元 in A-shares, while Tianfu Communication tabled a 1亿元 to 1.5亿元 buyback. Baiwei Storage targeted 2亿元 to 2.5亿元 for share cancellation to reduce its registered capital.

Meanwhile, sector earnings reports highlight a widening divergence across chipmakers and storage providers. Baiwei Storage projected a net profit between 140亿元 and 149亿元 for the first three quarters of 2026, representing a year-over-year surge of up to 1,990.84%. However, the company noted that price gains for DRAM and NAND Flash narrowed significantly in the third quarter, blunting the marginal earnings boost from memory pricing. Baiwei Storage expects third-quarter net profit to land between 34.23亿 and 43.23亿元, marking a sequential drop of 35% to 49% from the second quarter’s 67.15亿元.

Other heavyweights posted mixed quarterly sequential movement. Ganfeng Lithium reported a staggering 19540.50% year-over-year net profit increase to 50.12亿元 for the first nine months, though its third-quarter net profit of 7.55亿元 fell 68% from the second quarter. Conversely, Suzhou Inspur showed strong sequential momentum, with Suzhou Inspur guiding toward a nine-month net profit of 27.10亿元 to 29.80亿元.

Regulatory Warnings and Real Estate Reform Redraw Market Boundaries

As long-term government bond yields continued an aggressive descent—with the 10-year Treasury yield touching 1.64% on October 14—regulatory pressure intensified. Insiders revealed that financial regulators issued targeted warnings to select brokerages and banks over overheated long-term debt trading. Observers suggest that macro-prudential measures could soon target institutions engaging in aggressive trading strategies as the central bank maintains strict vigilance over financial market stability.

In the property sector, housing sales reforms expanded rapidly. On October 15, Shenzhen and Hangzhou released detailed rules for commercial housing sales reform, joining Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, and Tianjin. All seven major cities now enforce a uniform policy direction focused on raising pre-sale thresholds, supporting spot sales, and optimizing project financing and land supply rules.