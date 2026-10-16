Oregon 16-year-old shoots, kills 4, including teacher, at local school

According to local law enforcement, a shooting at a primary school in the American state of Oregon resulted in the deaths of four victims, which included an educator and three youths aged 5, 8, and 11. A 16-year-old suspect forced his way into the school by firing at locked doors. Police disclosed at a press briefing that an armed local resident chased the perpetrator into the building and fatally shot him.

Lockdown Begins After Early 911 Calls

The sequence of events began with emergency responders receiving an initial 911 call indicating an unknown man had shot into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. That call came in at 12:59 p.m., according to law enforcement, and officers arrived on the scene within minutes.

Multiple subsequent 911 calls reported that a person had forced his way into the school by firing at locked doors. The campus, which serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade and had 459 enrolled students as of last year according to the Oregon Department of Education, was located more than 100 miles southeast of Portland. It was immediately placed under a strict lockdown announced by the Bend-La Pine school district on Facebook. Police officers and emergency personnel descended on the area, moving room by room to evacuate each person inside the school, with Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller pausing to control her emotions while describing the situation as the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating.

Multiple people injured in shooting at Oregon elementary school, suspect fatally shot: Police

Casualties and Suspect Details Revealed

While local police stated at a press conference that four victims—including a teacher and three children aged 5, 8 and 11—were killed, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity stated that authorities believe at least five people are dead, noting the preliminary death toll could change. Two additional victims, a 7-year-old child and another teacher, were hurt and transported to hospital in critical condition.

Sources told reporters that the suspect was a 16-year-old male whose identity has not yet been publicly released. While police confirmed the gunman died at the scene, officials noted it was not immediately clear if it was by police, a bystander or self-inflicted. An armed local resident who pursued the teenage perpetrator into the school ultimately shot and killed him during the incident, law enforcement officials revealed during a press briefing.

Multiple killed, suspect dead after Oregon elementary school shooting, sources say | full coverage

Community Gathers as Officials Respond

A large, anxious crowd of parents and community members gathered near the campus Thursday afternoon, waiting for information amid a heavy emergency response involving police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks. Unharmed students and staff were later transported by school buses to a designated reunification center set up at nearby Journey Church.

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook issued a statement addressing the community’s grief.

Photo: nine.com.au

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek urged residents to support one another, stating, As we learn more about the tragic event at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend today, we must come together and support each other, neighbour to neighbour, Oregonian to Oregonian, and adding that No community should have to live through this day.

Federal law enforcement agencies joined the local response. The FBI deployed personnel to the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation, with FBI Director Kash Patel stating on social media, We will make every resource they need available.

Authorities give update on Oregon school shooting that left 5 dead