Gabriela Vallejo Resigns from San José Anticorruption Office Amid Investigation

Gabriela Vallejo resigned as head of the Anticorruption Office for the Municipality of San José, citing a new professional challenge, Teletica reported. Her departure on October 9 coincides with an active investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office regarding alleged influence peddling.

Resignation Amid an Active Prosecutor’s Investigation

The San José local government confirmed Vallejo’s exit in a brief statement, thanking her for two years of service. Vallejo submitted a 15-day notice, setting her final day in the role for October 28.

Jefa anticorrupción de San José renuncia tras investigación por presunto tráfico de influencias

Her departure follows public scrutiny over allegations that she advised the owner of a clandestine lottery stand facing closure by the Municipal Police. Both the Fiscalía Adjunta de Probidad, Transparencia y Anticorrupción (FAPTA) and the municipality’s internal audit office opened investigations into the incident.

Despite these inquiries, municipal authorities defended Vallejo’s tenure. The local government stated that her departure stems entirely from her career decision rather than the questioning surrounding her office, adding that officials never doubted her performance.

🔴 #NoticiasTrivisión | La jefa de la Sección de Anticorrupción y Transparencia de la Municipalidad de San José, de apellido Vallejo, presentó su renuncia al cargo.Hasta el momento, se desconocen los motivos de su decisión. Se presume que la funcionaria dejará sus funciones a… pic.twitter.com/RUGbJydCj3 — https://x.com/trivision_cr/status/2110782900002279430

The Mandate of the Anticorruption Office

The Anticorruption Office operates as a relatively new department within the municipality. Diego Miranda’s administration established the office specifically to bolster internal controls and administrative transparency.

Detail Record Official Resigning Gabriela Vallejo Role Head of the Anticorruption Office Institution Municipality of San José Resignation Date October 9 Final Working Day October 28

The municipal administration maintains that the criticism aimed at Vallejo was designed to damage the department’s image. Meanwhile, investigators continue their review of the allegations, and the municipality awaits further legal developments as the transition date approaches.