Brad Keselowski Dodge NASCAR Return Rumors and 2027 Plans

Dodge is reportedly nearing an agreement to make its return to the NASCAR Cup Series by the 2027 season, targeting the Daytona 500 on February 21, 2027, as its comeback race. This potential return has fueled speculation regarding a reunion with former champion Brad Keselowski, who is parting ways with RFK Racing at the end of the 2026 season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Manufacturer Lineup Shift: A 2027 entry would make Dodge the fourth manufacturer in the Cup Series alongside Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota for the first time since 2012.

A 2027 entry would make Dodge the fourth manufacturer in the Cup Series alongside Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota for the first time since 2012. Keselowski’s Value: With his impending departure from RFK Racing, Keselowski’s championship pedigree with Dodge makes him a focal point for any new team alignment.

With his impending departure from RFK Racing, Keselowski’s championship pedigree with Dodge makes him a focal point for any new team alignment. Engine Partnership Dynamics: The reported pursuit of an ECR Engines partnership introduces technical alignment questions regarding shared manufacturing between Chevrolet and Dodge teams.

The Path to a 2027 Comeback

According to The Athletic reporter Jordan Bianchi, Dodge is closing in on an agreement to rejoin NASCAR’s premier division. The manufacturer has targeted the Daytona 500 on February 21, 2027, for its return. However, negotiations remain ongoing, and several critical hurdles must be cleared before the deal becomes final.

❓ #TMDNASCAR asked @KauligRacing CEO @C_Rice1 about @Jordan_Bianchi's report from earlier in the week about Dodge's return to the #NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. 🗣️ This was his answer.🎧 Full Interview→ https://t.co/WGRTG5gnEd pic.twitter.com/RjEVFDQAOj — https://x.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/2110750333378998783

If finalized, Dodge would re-enter the Cup Series grid for the first time since its departure following the 2012 season. That final year saw Brad Keselowski capture the Cup Series championship for Team Penske behind the wheel of a Dodge, marking the brand’s most recent title in the division.

Engine Arrangements and Technical Hurdles

The logistics of fielding a competitive car by February 2027 present a tight timeline. Central to Dodge’s proposed return is a potential engine partnership with ECR Engines, the operation owned by Richard Childress Racing.

This proposed arrangement introduces a unique dynamic to the garage. ECR currently builds engines for Chevrolet teams, meaning any supply deal for Dodge would require distinct technical differences rather than simply being Chevrolet engines placed in Dodge-branded cars. Neither Dodge nor ECR has officially confirmed a finalized engine agreement.

Kaulig Racing Addresses the Speculation

Kaulig Racing has surfaced in discussions regarding Dodge’s potential return, largely due to the team’s relationship with Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Ram, which fields Ram trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series while running Chevrolet cars in the Cup Series.

Despite the rumors linking Keselowski to a potential Dodge seat at Kaulig Racing, team leadership has pushed back on those claims. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier in October, Kaulig CEO Chris Rice denied having any discussions with Keselowski about driving a Dodge, explaining that their recent meetings centered on committee-related matters rather than racing opportunities.

Rice provided a further update on October 15, addressing the structural obstacles still facing the manufacturer’s garage entry.

“We’re at the same spot we have been months past,” Rice said, explaining that several people still needed to sign off before the plans could move forward.

While Rice noted that the remaining hurdles have shrunk, he emphasized that they are still very much in place. With no official driver lineup announced and essential technical frameworks still under negotiation, the timeline toward the February 21, 2027 opener leaves major questions unanswered.

Manufacturer Milestone Details Timeline Last Cup Series Title Won by Brad Keselowski (Team Penske, Dodge) 2012 Targeted Return Date Daytona 500 Cup Series Grid Entry February 21, 2027 Current Status Negotiations ongoing; key approvals pending October 2026

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