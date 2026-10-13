RFK Racing Linked to Australian Driver for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Seat

RFK Racing is actively scouting talent to fill the No. 6 Ford seat following Brad Keselowski’s confirmed departure at the conclusion of the 2026 season. As the team restructures its ownership and competition leadership, reports have emerged linking an unidentified Australian Supercars driver to the vacancy, sparking industry-wide speculation regarding the organization’s 2027 roster.

The transition marks a pivotal shift for the team, as Keselowski concludes his tenure as both a driver and a co-owner. With the 2027 season looming, RFK Racing is balancing the search for a high-caliber pilot with the logistical challenge of securing a third charter to maintain their planned three-car expansion.

The Australian Connection and the Search for Talent

NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft ignited the rumor mill on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, noting that an Australian driver’s name has been consistently linked to the No. 6 entry. While Kraft explicitly clarified that the target is not Shane van Gisbergen, the mention has centered attention on established stars within the Australian Supercars Championship.

Cam Waters remains a logical candidate given his existing relationship with the organization. Waters previously piloted the No. 60 Ford for RFK Racing’s Stage 60 program at Sonoma Raceway in 2024, showing competitive pace before a late-race incident. Other names circulating in the paddock include Brodie Kostecki, who brings prior Cup Series experience from his 2023 outing with Richard Childress Racing at Indianapolis, and Ford-affiliated driver Broc Feeney.

Driver Primary Series NASCAR Experience Cam Waters Supercars 2024 Cup Series (Sonoma) Brodie Kostecki Supercars 2023 Cup Series (Indianapolis) Broc Feeney Supercars None (Cup Series)

Organizational Realignment at RFK Racing

The departure of a 2012 Cup Series champion is more than a driver change; it is a structural overhaul. Team president Chip Bowers previously stated that the organization sought a transition that would allow Keselowski to focus more heavily on competition leadership, a vision that ultimately diverged from the veteran’s desire to remain in the cockpit full-time.

The organization’s current stability relies on the retention of Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece. However, the third car remains in a precarious position. Without a secured charter for the 2027 season, the team may be forced to run the third entry as an open car, which significantly impacts the financial viability and qualifying security of the program. The decision to bring in CAA Sports to assist in the recruitment process underscores the urgency the team feels to secure a marketable, high-performing asset to anchor the transition.

Denny Hamlin’s Theory on the Veteran’s Path

Speculation regarding Keselowski’s own future continues to dominate the garage area. Denny Hamlin recently weighed in on the veteran’s trajectory, suggesting that Keselowski is unlikely to join the sport’s established powerhouses like Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing. Instead, Hamlin theorized that a “tier one” team with a vacancy or a pending roster shuffle could be the landing spot.

“I would say there’s certainly more to it, and I think he’s leaving enough Easter eggs that I have my own theory of where he’s going,” Hamlin noted during recent media availability. While these comments remain speculative, they reflect the broader industry consensus that a driver of Keselowski’s caliber will command a significant role in the 2027 competitive landscape.

As of mid-October 2026, RFK Racing has not confirmed any candidate for the No. 6 seat. The team continues to navigate the complexities of their ownership stake split while simultaneously evaluating international and domestic talent pools.

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