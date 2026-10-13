Regular exercise tied to higher cognition in bipolar disorder

Euthymic patients with bipolar disorder who maintain a regular exercise schedule of at least twice weekly demonstrate significantly higher cognitive performance than sedentary peers, according to research published October 6 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. The findings underscore a potential non-pharmacological pathway to address cognitive deficits in bipolar patients.

Clinical Insights for Bipolar Management

Cognitive Advantage: Patients exercising at least twice a week scored higher on tests measuring global cognition, working memory, and immediate verbal learning compared to those who did not exercise.

Patients exercising at least twice a week scored higher on tests measuring global cognition, working memory, and immediate verbal learning compared to those who did not exercise. Stabilization Matters: The study focused on euthymic patients—those in a stable mood state—suggesting that exercise may be a viable adjunctive strategy during periods of relative stability.

The study focused on euthymic patients—those in a stable mood state—suggesting that exercise may be a viable adjunctive strategy during periods of relative stability. Beyond Mood: While exercise is often prescribed for mood regulation, this data highlights its specific utility in mitigating the cognitive impairment often associated with the disorder.

Cognitive Performance and Structured Physical Activity

Researchers from the University of São Paulo Medical School conducted a cross-sectional analysis involving 108 patients with bipolar disorder type I or II. By comparing 48 individuals who engaged in regular structured exercise against 60 sedentary participants, the study identified a clear disparity in cognitive outcomes. Using the Screen for Cognitive Impairment in Psychiatry (SCIP), the exercise group achieved a mean total score of 64.63, significantly outperforming the no-exercise group’s score of 56.50.

The most pronounced differences were observed in working memory and immediate verbal learning. Notably, these cognitive improvements occurred independently of mood symptom severity, as measured by the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale and the Young Mania Rating Scale. This suggests that the neuroprotective benefits of physical activity may operate through mechanisms distinct from the stabilization of depressive or manic episodes.

Cognitive Domain Exercise Group (Mean Score) No-Exercise Group (Mean Score) P-Value Global Cognition (SCIP Total) 64.63 56.50 < .001 Working Memory 18.94 16.10 .002 Immediate Verbal Learning 21.15 18.46 .010

Methodological Constraints and Clinical Interpretation

While the results offer a compelling case for physical activity, the study’s cross-sectional design limits the ability to assign direct causality. Because the data were self-reported and dichotomous—meaning exercise status was categorized simply as “yes” or “no”—the researchers could not account for variations in exercise intensity, duration, or specific modality. Furthermore, the study could not entirely rule out reverse causality, where patients with higher baseline cognitive function might be more likely to maintain an exercise routine.

These differences in pharmacological profiles and lifestyle factors necessitate cautious interpretation. The study was supported by a private donation to the USP Bipolar Disorder Research Program and the Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior in Brazil.

Future Directions for Adjunctive Therapy

The high prevalence of cognitive deficits in bipolar disorder remains a primary driver of functional impairment for patients globally. Integrating physical activity into standard clinical care represents a low-risk, high-reward adjunctive strategy. Future longitudinal studies will be necessary to determine if structured exercise protocols can produce measurable, sustained improvements in long-term cognitive health for this patient population.