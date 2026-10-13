Japan is bracing for an unusual spell of unseasonable warmth as the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an early warning for extreme temperatures spanning a wide stretch of the country, including Hokkaido, Tohoku, the Kanto-Koshin region, Hokuriku, Tokai, Kinki, and Okinawa, starting around October 19.

A Rare October Heat Event Across the Archipelago

According to reports from Yahoo!ニュース, the Meteorological Agency announced the “Early Weather Information regarding High Temperatures” on October 13, pointing to a weather pattern that typically occurs only once every decade for this specific time of year. TV Asahi’s regional network affiliate, TV-U Yamagata (TUY), reported via dメニューニュース that weather maps for eastern Japan turned expansively crimson as forecasters modeled the incoming warm air masses. The system highlights regions where five-day average temperatures are expected to soar well above historical norms.

In Hokkaido’s Pacific side, the threshold for this extreme designation requires a five-day average temperature deviation of at least plus 2.0 degrees Celsius above normal. Similar deviations are projected across the main island. The benchmark for the Kanto-Koshin region is also set at plus 2.0 degrees Celsius or higher, while Tohoku and Hokuriku face expected anomalies of plus 1.9 degrees Celsius. Tokai is tracking a threshold of plus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Kinki sits at plus 1.9 degrees Celsius, and Okinawa anticipates anomalies reaching plus 1.3 degrees Celsius above average.

Regional Timelines and Agricultural Warnings

The unusual warmth will not arrive all at once, though broad swaths of the country will feel the shift beginning around October 19. According to regional meteorological offices, the warmup features staggered entry points depending on geography. In Hokkaido and the Kanto-Koshin region, initial spikes could register as early as October 14 before the broader, more sustained surge settles in around October 19. Tokai and Kinki are similarly tracking early temperature bumps on October 14, followed by more pronounced spikes on October 17 and October 18, respectively. Hokuriku’s significant warm phase is slated to lock in around October 18.

Photo: 西日本新聞me

The Meteorological Agency has explicitly urged agricultural managers and growers to remain vigilant regarding crop oversight during this extended warm spell.

Understanding the Early Weather Thresholds

The issued bulletin belongs to a specific class of advisory tools utilized by the nation’s meteorological network. The Early Weather Information advisories are typically published every Monday and Thursday whenever statistical models indicate a 30 percent or higher probability that a five-day period will experience “significantly high” or “significantly low” temperatures—or heavy snowfall during the winter months—falling between six and fourteen days after the announcement.

Photo: ｄメニューニュース

As the forecasted dates approach, the agency transitions to shorter-term monitoring. If high temperatures are locked in within a one-week window, forecasters issue standard high-temperature weather information. Should conditions escalate to a level where the following day presents extreme risks to public health, authorities deploy dedicated heatstroke alert frameworks to warn vulnerable populations.