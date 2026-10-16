Samsung cuts Q4 smartphone production by up to 30 percent

Samsung is projecting over $80 billion in operating profit for Q3 2026, propelled by an exponential rise in memory chip prices. This memory super cycle is simultaneously squeezing the company’s mobile division, which is on track for an annual loss and has reportedly made a decision to cut Q4 2026 smartphone production by as much as 30% to try and sustain margins.

The Margin Squeeze on Galaxy Smartphones

The artificial intelligence buildout has turned memory chips into a goldmine for memory makers like Samsung. Yet, that same financial windfall creates a severe operational penalty downstream.

Samsung’s mobile division does not receive preferential pricing for memory chips from its semiconductor division. This exposure forces a grim internal calculus: raising consumer prices further risks reducing demand, while absorbing the component costs outright destroys divisional profitability. Consequently, a decision has reportedly been made to cut Q4 2026 smartphone production by as much as 30% to let the mobile unit limit its financial bleeding.

Sacrificing Volume for Semiconductor Profits

Samsung takes great pride in being the world’s top smartphone vendor by volume. That priority now takes a backseat to component-level earnings.

Smartphone shipments will decline by tens of millions of units this year. Much of the volume reduction will be focused in the low-end and mid-range segments, where it already faces significant competition from Chinese rivals.

The company is fine with sacrificing market share while memory chips command record margins. Because both divisions exist within the same Samsung Electronics entity, the entire company itself is extremely profitable in the current environment, so the mobile division’s troubles are not having any significant impact on its bottom line.

The Long-Term Gamble on Ecosystem Loyalty

Pulling back on device manufacturing carries structural risks.

Fewer phones sold now also means a smaller installed base later. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the low-end and mid-range share given up to rivals will return when memory prices come down and Samsung can resume phone production at full capacity. Samsung is betting that its loyal user base will weather the storm.

Pricing Pressures Ahead for the Galaxy S27

Rumors suggest that next year’s Galaxy S27 lineup will be more expensive than the models it replaces, signaling that hardware cost adjustments are far from over.

Samsung is prioritizing earnings from the memory super cycle over volume dominance, banking on an artificial intelligence infrastructure boom projected to reshape the market before more supply comes on to the market by 2028.