Jev is Vercel’s fastest-adopted AI model ever

TypeSafe AI Model Jev Reaches 35 Percent of Paid Teams Within Two Weeks

TypeSafe AI’s lightweight decision model Jev has achieved the fastest adoption rate ever recorded for an AI model on Vercel’s platform, capturing 35 percent of paid teams within two weeks of its launch. Published in limited release on September 15, the model runs significantly faster and cheaper than alternatives by restricting its output choices.

That architectural design makes Jev an efficient tool for high-volume data classification tasks. The rapid uptake pushed its reach to nearly double that of the second most popular model on the gateway, Sonnet 5.5, according to data published by Vercel.

Vercel Gateway Data and Market Share Shifts

The usage metrics derive from Vercel’s unified API gateway, a routing layer functioning similarly to OpenRouter. While the gateway provides clear visibility into developer trends, it undercounts major labs like OpenAI and Anthropic that distribute their APIs directly. Vercel itself integrated Jev early, deploying it to replace GPT-6 Luna for classifying harmful commands.

Jev was adopted faster than any other model in AI Gateway history.In the first day, @typesafeai reached ~13% of teams, 2x the GPT-5.6 family and 6x Fable 5.1. pic.twitter.com/kVEuLM1npu — https://x.com/vercel/status/2101077346203971900

Open-source models maintain substantial momentum across the same infrastructure, processing over 70 percent of total tokens through the gateway. Those open-source alternatives account for nearly 25 percent of total platform spend. Meanwhile, spending on frontier labs expanded tenfold over the same period.

Competitive Offerings and Future Growth

Jev’s performance profile has triggered competitive responses from major industry players, with similar offerings currently developed by OpenAI and Amazon. Market analytics indicate that open-source models and proprietary frontier systems are expanding concurrently rather than displacing one another.