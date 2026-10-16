Arc System Works Opens Tokyo Studio Takumi to Develop New Fighting Game IP

Arc System Works will establish a new Tokyo-based development studio named “ARC SYSTEM WORKS TOKYO STUDIO TAKUMI” on November 2, 2026, located at Urban Center Shinjuku in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, to dramatically bolster its overall game development capabilities and spearhead an original fighting game project.

Shinjuku Studio Creation Anchors Expansion

The Japanese fighting game developer announced the creation of the Shinjuku facility to fundamentally strengthen its development pipeline.

Arc System Works opens new development studio 'Takumi' in Tokyo, partly to facilitate development of their brand new fighting game IP https://t.co/eUr1UaJZ45 — https://x.com/eventhubs/status/2110930565507756462

The name “Takumi” draws from a Japanese term often translated to cleverness or skill. Company announcements describe the facility as a strategic cornerstone designed to move past conventional game development frameworks. Management envisions the location delivering an overwhelming sense of ultimate excitement to players around the globe.

Beyond acting purely as a production site, the company plans for the studio to function as a powerful, outward-facing collaboration hub. This outbound setup aims to secure a widespread international reach as the organization scales up its operations.

Government Subsidies Backing the Original IP

Arc System Works is developing the new intellectual property through the IP360 subsidy program, administered by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI).

Photo: arcsystemworks.jp

Gematsu notes that the METI initiative provides large-scale, long-term, and strategic support. The broader government program aims to achieve the national goal of increasing overseas sales of Japanese content to 20 trillion yen by 2033.

The incoming intellectual property specifically focuses on a uniquely Japanese form of expression. Designers intend for the project to heighten the presence of Japanese properties for international audiences.

Studio Detail Specification Studio Name ARC SYSTEM WORKS TOKYO STUDIO TAKUMI Location Urban Center Shinjuku, 2-5-10 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan Opening Date November 2, 2026 Primary Funding Support METI IP360 Project Subsidy

Recruitment Drive for Founding Creators

Concurrent with the studio announcement, Arc System Works has launched an expanded recruitment campaign to build out the facility’s initial workforce. The company is actively onboarding creators to join as founding members and build out the new production environment.

While official announcements outline broad opportunities for incoming talent, applicants aiming for technical roles at the Shinjuku site will generally need working proficiency in Japanese. Details on open positions remain accessible through the organization’s regional recruitment portal.