Do GLP-1 Medications Cause Nail Changes? What Experts Say

Nail changes, including nail lifting and discoloration, are emerging as a newly documented side effect among users of GLP-1 receptor agonists, according to research presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology’s 2026 Congress in Vienna. A study of 575 medication users revealed that two-thirds experienced nail disorders, though experts emphasize the findings remain preliminary.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Onycholysis: A medical term for when the nail plate separates from the underlying nail bed, causing the tip to appear white or detached.

A medical term for when the nail plate separates from the underlying nail bed, causing the tip to appear white or detached. Confounding Variables: Pre-existing health conditions, nutritional deficiencies, or minor trauma that can mimic or cause similar nail changes independently of medication use.

Pre-existing health conditions, nutritional deficiencies, or minor trauma that can mimic or cause similar nail changes independently of medication use. Clinical Consultation: Patients noticing dermatological changes should document symptoms with clear photographs and consult a healthcare provider rather than independently discontinuing therapy.

Survey Findings From the Vienna Congress

Researchers evaluating the intersection of metabolic therapies and dermatology surveyed 575 individuals taking GLP-1 medications alongside a control group of 1,329 individuals with obesity and/or type 2 diabetes who had not used the drugs. Nearly 40 percent of the GLP-1 cohort reported onycholysis—where the nail lifts away from the bed—compared to roughly 10 percent in the control group. Furthermore, 46 percent of GLP-1 users noted color changes in their nails, versus 17 percent of non-users.

Despite these striking raw figures, clinical experts urge caution. Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and obesity medicine physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital, pointed out that the data reflects an initial signal that demands thorough investigation. “This is an important signal that warrants further investigation, but it does not establish that GLP-1 medications cause nail detachment or discoloration,” Dr. Stanford stated.

Controlling for Confounders and Nutritional Status

Multivariate analysis revealed that approximately half of the GLP-1 participants reported pre-existing nail abnormalities before starting treatment. Bianca Maria Piraccini, MD, PhD, a dermatologist and coauthor of the study, noted that other health conditions and nutritional shortfalls heavily influenced the initial disparity. Psoriasis is known to alter nail pigmentation and induce lifting, while iron deficiency can result in nails being thin and spoon-shaped per the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

When researchers adjusted statistical models to account for these baseline conditions, the associations between GLP-1 use and nail complications weakened considerably. In a secondary analysis tracking only symptoms that allegedly initiated post-treatment, the correlations lost statistical significance entirely. This methodological nuance underscores why direct causation cannot currently be attributed to the pharmacological agents alone, according to Dr. Piraccini.

Nail Symptom Reported GLP-1 Group (n=575) Control Group (n=1,329) Nail Lifting (Onycholysis) ~40 percent ~10 percent Nail Discoloration 46 percent 17 percent

Hypotheses on Mechanism and Patient Triage

The exact biological mechanism connecting GLP-1 receptor agonists to dermatological variations remains elusive. While the appetite-suppressing nature of these medications can lead to decreased caloric, protein, and micronutrient intake—and rapid weight loss can place stress on the body, potentially affecting hair, skin, and nails—these factors do not fully account for onycholysis. According to Mount Sinai Medical Center assistant clinical professor of dermatology and nail health specialist Dr. Dana Stern, weight loss and insufficient calorie or protein consumption are unrelated to onycholysis, making a direct interaction between the drug and tissue a theoretical possibility that remains unproven.

To safely evaluate these changes, Dr. Stern recommends documenting symptoms with clear photography and noting the timeline of onset. Diagnostic workups may involve fungal cultures, nail clippings, or taking blood to check for a nutritional deficiency administered by a physician to screen for systemic deficiencies or localized dermatoses.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must avoid unilaterally discontinuing effective metabolic therapy solely on the basis of cosmetic nail variations. However, immediate professional evaluation is required if individuals observe acute signs of infection or pathology, including pain, swelling, warmth, pus, bleeding, or a rapid change in pigment. Dr. Stern specifically notes that any new brown or black lengthwise band appearing beneath the nail plate warrants urgent dermatological assessment to rule out subungual melanoma.

Future epidemiological investigations will require prospective longitudinal designs—such as baseline dermatological screenings prior to medication initiation—to definitively isolate the physiological impact of GLP-1 therapies from background confounders. Until longitudinal data confirms a definitive pharmacological pathway, clinicians advise maintaining open communication regarding any physical changes while continuing vital metabolic management.