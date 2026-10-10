Should You Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine? Here Is What Experts Recommend

Health officials recommend that adults age 65 and older receive enhanced influenza vaccines for the 2026-27 flu season.

Annual influenza vaccination remains a core public health priority, with health authorities stressing that shots reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. This guidance carries particular weight for vulnerable populations, including older adults and individuals managing chronic lung conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), who face heightened risks of developing dangerous complications like pneumonia. Seasonal influenza causes substantial illness and many hospitalizations each year. Because influenza viruses continually evolve, regular updates to vaccine composition are necessary to ensure that immunizations match expected circulating strains and offer optimal protection.

Enhanced Vaccine Recommendations for Adults Over 65

As immune systems naturally weaken with age, adults age 65 and older account for a significant share of severe outcomes. To combat this vulnerability, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that older adults receive one of three enhanced influenza vaccines rather than a standard-dose shot: Fluzone High-Dose, Fluad, or Flublok.

“Annual vaccination remains the best protection,” Marc Van Ranst, virologist at KU Leuven

Each enhanced vaccine utilizes a different design, but all generate a stronger immune response in older recipients. Because studies have not demonstrated that any single brand outperforms the others, health experts advise patients to receive whichever enhanced option is available rather than waiting for a specific name brand. Also new for the 2026-27 flu season is Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, which represents the first mRNA flu vaccine authorized in the United States. While mRNA technology could eventually allow flu vaccines to be updated more quickly to match circulating strains, older adults should continue following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations by choosing one of the three established enhanced options when possible.

Tracking Influenza A H3N2 and Clinical Complications

To anticipate the severity of the coming winter season, scientists frequently examine flu patterns in Australia. This particular variant often disproportionately impacts older populations, specifically individuals born before 1953, because it differs from the early flu strains they encountered during childhood. Twice each year, the World Health Organization convenes experts from its Collaborating Centres and Essential Regulatory Laboratories to review surveillance data from the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System and formulate vaccine composition recommendations.

Photo: Your Ohio News

Beyond respiratory distress, medical professionals emphasize that influenza triggers severe systemic risks.

“People still die from flu. And not just from the flu itself, but above all from its complications,” Dr Aurore Girard of the SSMG general practitioners’ association

Access, Pricing, and Co-Administration Options

For individuals seeking immunizations, options vary by location. Retail pharmacies including Kroger Pharmacy, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy offer flu shots, though pricing and insurance acceptance depend on the provider. On-campus facilities like the ETSU University Health Center provide annual vaccines directly, supplemented by fast-track pop-up clinics hosted periodically at the D.P. Culp Student Center where doses are typically self-pay and cost between $25 and $30, payable via cash or check. Students wishing to bill their health insurance directly must schedule a standard appointment at the main clinic in Nicks Hall rather than visiting a pop-up location. Preventive measures also include frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, alongside reducing direct contact with frequently touched public surfaces.

Photo: Washington Post

Patients concerned about temporary side effects can consult a qualified healthcare professional or pharmacist.