Serie A: Raimondo Hat-Trick Inspires Frosinone to 4-2 Win Over Sassuolo

Frosinone claimed a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in the opening match of the seventh round of the 2026-2027 Serie A season. Antonio Raimondo scored a hat-trick to send his club up to fourth place in the standings with 13 points.

Match Takeaways at the Stirpe

The Scoreline: Frosinone defeated Sassuolo 4-2, securing their fourth win of the campaign and reaching 13 points in the table.

Frosinone defeated Sassuolo 4-2, securing their fourth win of the campaign and reaching 13 points in the table. The Star Performer: Antonio Raimondo scored three goals, moving to the top of the Serie A scoring charts with 7 goals in 7 matches.

Antonio Raimondo scored three goals, moving to the top of the Serie A scoring charts with 7 goals in 7 matches. The Defensive Struggles: Sassuolo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric made multiple critical errors, leaving the visiting side stuck in mid-table with 8 points.

How Frosinone Secured the Victory

The match began at a frantic pace in Frosinone. The hosts opened the scoring after just nine minutes. Bakola lost possession under pressure near the edge of the area, allowing Masini to recover the ball and feed Calò, who slotted past Muric from close range. Sassuolo responded swiftly in the 15th minute when Bakola sent a long ball to Domenico Berardi. Berardi reached the ball before Palmisani and leveled the score at 1-1.

⚽️🟡🔵 HAT-TRICK DE ANTONIO RAIMONDO para la victoria de Frosinone sobre SassuoloEl joven de 22 años es el MÁXIMO GOLEADOR DE LA SERIE A en solitario sumando 7 GOLES EN 7 FECHAS 🔥🇮🇹 7 – Antonio Raimondo 🆙🇳🇱 6 – Donyell Malen🇦🇷 4 – Lautaro Martínez🇮🇹 4 – Daniel Maldini https://t.co/lPtfgZWn2n pic.twitter.com/SJMGc0gGhr — https://x.com/LigasTopFutbol/status/2111195243869552792

The first half unraveled quickly for the visitors. A chaotic spell for the Sassuolo defense handed the momentum completely to the hosts. In the 27th minute, Muric misjudged a cross from Calò, allowing Raimondo to react quickest and tap in the 2-1 goal. Just three minutes later, a backpass from Caleta-Car forced another rushed clearance from Muric. The goalkeeper’s misjudged clearance outside his box fell directly to Raimondo, who punished the defense to make it 3-1.

Sassuolo fought back before the break. In the 37th minute, Kristian Thorstvedt reduced the deficit to 3-2 with a low, placed shot following combination play with Sebastiano Esposito. Thorstvedt even had a golden opportunity to equalize before halftime, but missed a close-range header.

The Second-Half Collapse and Defensive Errors

Any hopes of a Sassuolo comeback evaporated shortly after the interval. In the 57th minute, Muric parried a header from Ghedjemis, but Raimondo was once again first to the loose ball, sweeping home his third of the night to complete his hat-trick and restore Frosinone’s two-goal cushion at 4-2.

Photo: tuttosport.com

Manager Aquilani attempted to shake up his lineup with substitutions, but the team lacked rhythm in the final third. Aside from a late effort from Lipani that hit the side netting and attempts by Laurienté and Odenthal, the visitors failed to trouble the Frosinone backline seriously as the match wound down.

Team Points After 7 Matches Matchday 7 Result Frosinone 13 Won 4-2 vs. Sassuolo Sassuolo 8 Lost 4-2 at Frosinone

League Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

With this emphatic win, Alvini’s Frosinone side moves provisionally into fourth place in Serie A, level on 13 points with Cagliari and holding a nine-point buffer over the relegation zone, though having played one match more than their rivals. The result marks a strong bounce-back for the club following their heavy defeat away to Napoli the previous week.

Photo: gazzettadimodena.it

Meanwhile, Sassuolo remains stalled on 8 points in the middle of the table. Aquilani’s side continues to struggle away from the Mapei Stadium, where they have managed just a single point all season. The seventh round of fixtures will continue through the weekend, with further matches scheduled across Saturday and Sunday before concluding on Monday.