World No. 1 An Se-young Reaches Denmark Open Semifinals With Straight-Set Win Over Tanvi Sharma

World number one An Se-young advanced to the semifinals of the BWF World Tour 2026 Victor Denmark Open by defeating India’s Tanvi Sharma 2-0 (21-15, 21-13) in 38 minutes on October 17 at the SJK Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark, as reported by mydaily.co.kr.

Market Impact

An Se-young is looking to claim back-to-back Denmark Open titles following her clinical straight-sets victory.

Controlling the Court in Odense

The quarterfinal fixture began with a brief test of patience as Tanvi Sharma grabbed the early initiative in the opening game. The scoreboard locked at 9-9 before An Se-young shifted gears with four consecutive points to create separation at 13-9. She sustained that pressure to close out the first frame 21-15.

The second game offered no sustained resistance from the Indian player. After trading points to 5-5, An rattled off an eight-point scoring run that extinguished any hopes of a comeback. Securing the 21-13 second-game win, she wrapped up the contest in just 38 minutes to book her spot in the next round.

Semifinal Prospect and Season Dominance

With the victory secured, An advances to face world number 11 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semifinals. Historical matchups heavily favor the South Korean star, who holds an unblemished 5-0 record against Okuhara in past encounters.

India's Denmark Open campaign ended in the quarterfinals, after world champion An Se-young beat Tanvi Sharma 21-15, 21-13 in Odense 🏸Read the match report here 👉 https://t.co/sxW3ag7W1j📸: Sushil Kumar Verma#denmarkopen pic.twitter.com/3qHT8E9DA3 — https://x.com/sportstarweb/status/2111155216632730027

An’s consistency on the BWF circuit this season is underscored by a match record of 59 wins against just 1 single defeat across 60 matches, according to mydaily.co.kr.