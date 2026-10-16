Girondins de Bordeaux defeats Bayonne 2-0 in opener

On October 16, 2026, the FC Girondins de Bordeaux kicked off their Régional 1 campaign with a 2-0 victory away against Aviron Bayonnais, making an immediate statement in their opening fixture of the division, madeingirondins.ouest-france.fr reported.

Early Setbacks and Tactical Adjustments in the Basque Country

The visiting side established control from the opening whistle, dictating the tempo against their hosts on opening day. That early dominance hit a snag in the 19th minute when winger Steve Chamal sustained a thigh injury. After receiving treatment from the club physiotherapist, Chamal attempted to play through the discomfort before finally making way in the 35th minute. Amine Abderrebi stepped off the bench to take his place on the flank, maintaining the tactical shape as Bordeaux adjusted to the enforced substitution.

Second-Half Breakthroughs Secure the Three Points

The deadlock finally broke in the 64th minute through central defender Nadjib Cissé. Rising above the defense, Cissé met a cleanly delivered free kick to direct a sharp header past the Bayonne goalkeeper. The visitors sealed the result five minutes before the end of regulation time. Driss Trichard drew a foul inside the box to earn a penalty kick for the Ciel et Marines. Ruben Droehnlé stepped up to convert from the spot, doubling the advantage and putting the fixture out of reach.

➝ 𝑉𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑖𝑟𝑒Les bordelais ramènent les trois points de ce premier déplacement de la saison. Nadjib Cissé et Ruben Droehnlé sont nos buteurs du soir. Bravo les gars 👏0·2 #ABFCFCGB pic.twitter.com/sLGftWlOk1 — https://x.com/girondins/status/2111168735986045051

With this opening victory, Bordeaux claims 3 points to sit 10th in the Régional 1 standings, though the club holds multiple matches in hand compared to their division rivals. The squad now turns its attention to catching up on those postponed fixtures as the grueling regional season continues.