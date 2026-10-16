Wild Kookaburra Crashes Queensland Wedding and Stays for Reception

He observed the guests during cocktail hour, watched the reception take place, stayed through all the formalities and even sat on the couple’s chairs and welcome sign. Alicia Evans, Glass House Country Weddings

A wild kookaburra interrupted a wedding in Queensland, Australia, landing on festoon lighting during cocktail hour and remaining through the reception, formalities, and dinner.

An Uninvited Guest at Glass House Country Weddings

Bree and Eric Inglis were celebrating their wedding in Queensland, Australia, when an uninvited bird decided to join the festivities. According to the reporting, the wild kookaburra swooped in moments after the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends, landing on the festoon lighting as cocktail hour commenced.

The bird showed no intention of leaving as the evening progressed, staying through all the reception formalities. Alicia Evans of Glass House Country Weddings noted that the curious visitor watched guests during cocktail hour and observed the proceedings as they unfolded.

Silent Vigil Amidst Photographs and Dancing

Evans added that the animal watched over the couple while they posed for photographs, danced, and ate dinner, and even attempted to sit on guest tables. Although laughing kookaburras are locally known for their distinctive calls, this particular bird remained completely silent throughout the entire event.

Finding Meaning in the Glass House Mountains

While wildlife is common in Queensland’s scenic Glass House Mountains, Bree and Eric welcomed the unexpected guest warmly. Attendees felt the bird’s presence held deeper meaning on the couple’s special day.

A lot of them were in awe and were saying it was one of the family members who had passed. They have also had kookaburras show up at other family occasions. Alicia Evans, Glass House Country Weddings

Departure at the End of the Night

Property owners who live on-site stated that they had never witnessed anything like it before. The kookaburra eventually flew away at the end of the night just as attendees began to depart.