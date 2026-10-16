NASA offers 150,000-dollar prize for lunar static solutions

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is offering a 150,000-dollar prize to any person or company that can prevent future lunar explorers from accumulating enough static electricity to cause an onboard fire, Xataka reported. Astronauts walking on the lunar surface risk charging up to high voltages that could damage sensitive equipment or ignite pressurized cabins upon their return.

The NASA launched the Lunar Grounding Challenge, a competition that invites to develop solutions to protect the astronauts during their moonwalks. The competition features a total prize pool of 150,000 dollars, with registration open for free, following the opening of the call on October 5, 2026. The NASA is seeking innovative concepts backed by science, capable of subsequently becoming technologies useful for space exploration. As a general rule for this occasion, the metaphor of a good idea will be to make ground rather than lighting a bulb. The agency is asking for help from anyone with a design that can prevent disasters on the Moon by launching a public call offering 150 thousand dollars, equivalent to 2 million 700 thousand Mexican pesos, for a design allowing the dissipation of static electricity generated by astronauts. You can review the complete call of the space agency by clicking here.

Triboelectric Charging and Lunar Plasma Hazards

Electric charge accumulates on spacesuits through two distinct physical mechanisms. The first is triboelectricity, which occurs through material friction when boots press against the lunar regolith or when dust rubs against suit fabrics. Meteored México noted that the plasma surrounding the Moon contains electrons and ions from the solar wind. Lighter electrons deposit more rapidly onto human forms, leaving suits negatively charged. Unlike the Earth, protected by its magnetic field, the Moon is continually bombarded by the solar wind. Thanks to the solar wind, astronauts could shed some static electricity. Unfortunately, in the lunar base planned by NASA, making ground with the help of the Sun will not always be straightforward.

Shadowed areas exacerbate this electrical imbalance. Solar radiation strips electrons from exposed surfaces, meaning astronauts working in permanently shadowed regions of the lunar south pole retain a higher negative charge. Meanwhile, landing modules sitting quietly in direct sunlight lose more electrons and acquire a positive charge. Puente Libre stated that this dynamic can create a capacitator-like effect where astronauts retain up to 100,000 volts of static electricity.

The Risk of Volcanic Sparks and Historic Precedents

A sudden discharge between a heavily charged crew member and a positive spacecraft produces an electric arc. Elonce.com explained that this ionization bridges spaces that normally act as insulators, creating sparks that can degrade suit layers, fry electronics, or ignite oxygen-rich internal atmospheres. N+ detailed warnings from the space agency regarding how a rapid discharge risks compromising crew safety and vital gear.

Photo: Elonce.com

Terrestrial analogs highlight the underlying danger of sudden sparks. In 2018, four researchers entered an eight-month simulated Martian habitat on the slopes of the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, according to Xataka. Just four days into the deployment, a participant suffered a severe electric shock while starting a generator and required hospitalization, forcing an immediate end to the mission.

Requirements for the Lunar Grounding Challenge

The space agency launched the Lunar Grounding Challenge via the CrowdPlat platform to solicit lightweight, low-power mitigation concepts. Elonce.com confirmed that the competition features a total prize pool of 150,000 dollars, with registration open for free. Submissions must weigh under 20 kilograms, consume minimal energy, and operate reliably across four separate spacewalks spanning a ten-day deployment. Additionally, the device must weigh less than 20 kilograms and complete the neutralization process in a maximum of 30 seconds.

Photo: Meteored México

The contest is structured in two distinct tiers. The initial phase requires only a well-reasoned conceptual proposal rather than a physical prototype. Up to five finalists will then advance to a secondary stage to refine their designs using evaluator feedback. Xataka noted that submission windows close on January 15, 2027, with operational deployment anticipated alongside crewed lunar returns scheduled for 2028.

Additional Context and Observation

An image released by NASA shows a poster for the contest to participate in the project to avoid static electricity on the lunar soil, while another reminder highlights that even though we have not yet colonized the Moon, we have already filled it with garbage, including abandoned golf balls.

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