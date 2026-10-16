Trump Ousts White House Press Secretary After 5 Days Amid Bar Exam Controversy

Katie Zacharia exited her role as White House communications secretary on October 16, 2026, after serving just five days, following intense public scrutiny over her legal credentials and her admission that she failed the bar exam.

The departure marks an abrupt end to a tenure that began earlier in the week when President Donald Trump appointed Zacharia to succeed Karoline Leavitt. Questions regarding her professional background surfaced almost immediately after her appointment was announced.

Credentials and Bar Exam Discrepancies Under Scrutiny

During her brief time in the spotlight, Zacharia faced sustained questioning regarding her claims of being a lawyer. While Trump publicly introduced her as an attorney, reporters and independent trackers quickly noted discrepancies in her professional registry.

According to an investigation by Reuters, public databases do not show Zacharia registered as a member of any state bar association in the United States or the District of Columbia. Her LinkedIn profile indicates she worked as a legal assistant at the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing between 2011 and 2016 and later served as head of legal for Fix California.

When pressed by reporters outside the White House on Tuesday regarding where she passed the bar exam, Zacharia replied, “When I moved to China.” She later clarified that she had applied to take the bar exam in California after graduating from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011, but did not pass because she was “distracted” by plans to move to China with her husband.

Legal ethics experts pointed out the distinction between holding a law degree and holding a valid license to practice.

International Remarks and Media Scrutiny

Zacharia’s tenure was further complicated by controversial remarks made during media appearances. During an interview on October 15, she recounted her time living in China, stating that she questioned how the nation could be an emerging superpower “when they don’t even have standard toilets.”

Photo: MGR Online

Those comments drew a public response from Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning remarked that Zacharia should visit China “more often” if she had the opportunity.

Her initial White House press briefing on Tuesday also drew notice for visible signs of nervousness and reliance on prepared notes, during which she briefly misspoke by referring to her husband as “my president.”

Political Fallout and Reassignment Circumstances

Speaking to reporters on Friday as he departed the White House, Trump addressed Zacharia’s departure. He stated that he had advised her to review her position.

“I think she did a very good job,” Trump told reporters prior to boarding a flight to Alaska, adding praise for her efforts despite the controversy.

White House communications director Steven Zhang praised her as a “wonderful and fantastic person to have on the team.” Meanwhile, political analysts observed that rapid personnel shifts within the administration could present messaging challenges for the Republican party as it prepares for upcoming midterm elections.

Official Previous Role Duration in Communications Post Key Circumstance of Departure Karoline Leavitt White House Communications Secretary Until late August 2026 Resigned following the birth of her second child Katie Zacharia White House Communications Secretary 5 Days Departed amid scrutiny over bar exam status and legal credentials

The five-day tenure was shorter than the 10-day tenure of Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director during the first Trump administration.