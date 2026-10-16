Rafael Jódar reaches Shanghai semifinals

Twenty-year-old Spanish tennis player Rafael Jódar advanced to the Shanghai Masters semifinals by defeating Casper Ruud 4:6, 6:4, 6:3 on October 16, 2026, while publicly apologizing for an on-court verbal outburst directed at a ball kid during a previous match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Jódar became the youngest semifinalist in the history of the Shanghai Masters tournament. The milestone arrived after the young Spaniard fought back from a dropped opening set for the fourth match. His progression matches his career-best result at the Masters level, setting up a semifinal clash against Daniil Medvedev.

An On-Court Outburst and Subsequent Code Violation

The controversy stems from Jódar’s grueling three-set victory over 31-year-old Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the earlier rounds. Frustrated by a closely contested point and a perceived delay in receiving a towel, the world No. 13 snapped at a young ball attendant. According to Spanish news agency EFE, the player shouted profanities in Spanish, demanding the towel immediately.

Rafa Jodar says he shouldn’t have treated the ball kid the way he did in Shanghai, ‘It was my mistake, & I'll try not to do it again, because that's not the right way to treat the ball kids… I'm not perfect, I'm a human, I make mistakes, so I'll learn from this mistake to not do… pic.twitter.com/QDzgx7IDnm — https://x.com/TheTennisLetter/status/2111035889665323319

Ecuadorian umpire Jimmy Pinoargote immediately intervened, issuing a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. Jódar contested the decision on the court, arguing that the ball attendant had failed to respond promptly to his request. Pinoargote dismissed the protest, maintaining the penalty.

Public reaction on social media was swift and severe. Spanish journalist Luis Eduardo Jacome posted remarks condemning the behavior, noting that such demeanor jeopardizes Jódar’s standing alongside tennis greats like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Punto de Break editor José Morón similarly characterized the incident as unsupportable, stressing that the young athlete must learn from the mistake.

Public Apology and Accountability in Shanghai

Addressing the backlash and code violation ahead of his quarterfinal match, Jódar took full responsibility for his actions during a press conference in Shanghai. He admitted that his frustration got the better of him during a high-stakes moment in the tournament.

Photo: Livesport

“Yeah, I mean, I would like to explain that. Yeah, it was my mistake. After the match, I thought about it, and I shouldn’t have done that to the ball kid. It was my mistake. I respect a lot the ball kids and the umpires in the match, in all the matches and all the tournaments. I shouldn’t have treated the ball kid the way I did. I was very frustrated because how the match was going for me. It was a very close point. And, yeah, I didn’t mean to hurt the feelings of the ball kid or anything, I was just frustrated with me. Yeah, I couldn’t control my emotions at that point of the match. So, yeah, it was my mistake, and I’ll try not to do it again, because that’s not the right way to treat the ball kids. I respect a lot their job and, yeah, it wasn’t anything against him or against any ball kids or umpire. After what I did, I should have, you know, accepted the warning that I got because it was totally right and the umpire made the right decision.”

Jódar stated his intention to locate the ball attendant at the venue to offer a personal apology.

“There’s still a lot of things that I have to behave, so I’m not perfect, I’m a human, I make mistakes, so I’ll learn from this mistake to not do it again in the next one.”

Path to the Shanghai Masters Semifinals

Despite the emotional turbulence off the court, Jódar maintained his competitive momentum on the hard courts of Shanghai. His quarterfinal win against Norway’s Casper Ruud saw Jódar overcome a 4:6 deficit in the first set to secure the next two frames 6:4, 6:3.

The victory sets up a penultimate showdown against Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev advanced past American Tommy Paul with a 6:3, 1:6, 6:3 victory. For Jódar, the tournament represents a rapid ascent through the professional ranks, moving from outside the top 100 at the start of the year to a current ranking of 13th.

Player Tournament Stage Opponent Score Rafael Jódar Quarterfinal Casper Ruud 4:6, 6:4, 6:3 Daniil Medvedev Quarterfinal Tommy Paul 6:3, 1:6, 6:3

While the player’s athletic trajectory continues to draw comparisons to Spain’s tennis elite, his handling of on-court pressure remains under close scrutiny from fans and tournament officials alike.