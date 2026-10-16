Two TNB contractors hurt in JB substation fire

Two Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) contractors suffered critical injuries from electric shocks during maintenance work at the utility company’s Kangkar Tebrau main intake substation on Oct. 16, 2026, triggering an intense fire and a widespread blackout across Johor Bahru. The evening incident disrupted power grids and paralyzed traffic systems across multiple major neighborhoods in Malaysia’s southern state capital.

The sequence of events began at 6:03 p.m. when the substation fire broke out, according to Malay Mail. The Johor Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 6:10 p.m. from the Tebrau fire station. Upon arrival, the operational response team confirmed that an electrical power outage had occurred during maintenance work, subjecting two individuals to electric shocks. Firefighters provided initial treatment before transporting both victims to the hospital via Emergency Medical Rescue Services. The department secured the area before returning to the station.

Suburban Grid Collapse and Gridlock

Thousands of residents across several major housing estates were left in darkness as the blackout swept through the region, lasting nearly two hours until 7:45 p.m., The Straits Times reported. The worst-hit areas included Johor Jaya, Mount Austin, Taman Gaya, Ulu Tiram, Taman Ehsan Jaya, and Taman Desa Tebrau, as detailed by The Star.

Photo: The Straits Times

The sudden loss of electricity knocked out traffic lights at major intersections, bringing traffic on major roads to a complete standstill and causing severe congestion across multiple locations. Mobile network connectivity was also affected in several areas, leaving residents unable to communicate or access digital services during the peak evening hours.

Utility Response and Restoration Efforts

As customer service hotlines for Tenaga Nasional Berhad flooded with calls around 7:00 p.m., TNB Careline issued statements across social media channels confirming the supply disruption. Technical crews were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and carry out repairs.

Photo: The Star

The Edge Malaysia noted that the utility provider confirmed two of its technical personnel suffered injuries following the fire at the Kangkar Tebrau Main Intake Substation (PMU), with both staff members rushed to a nearby hospital. TNB stated that the victims’ families were contacted and would receive support. By 7:45 p.m., TNB announced that electricity supply to the affected consumers had been fully restored, while urging residents to exercise caution when handling electrical appliances.