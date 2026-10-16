Tech Stocks Slide Amid AI Sell-Off While Oil Surges

Tech Stocks Slide Amid AI Sell-Off While Oil Surges

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The Nasdaq composite fell 2.1% on Friday, capping a 4.5% weekly decline that marked the worst performance for the tech-heavy benchmark since June, as artificial intelligence-related shares faced intense selling pressure. The drop contrasted with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dipped 0.3% on the day but finished the week with a slight gain.

The Bottom Line

  • The Nasdaq index dropped 4.5% over the week, driven by a sharp sell-off in AI infrastructure and compute providers.
  • Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields closed the week at 5.097%, marking their best week since February.
  • Brent crude climbed 3.7% on Friday to settle at $109.86 a barrel, reaching its highest level since May.

AI Infrastructure Under Pressure as Borrowing Costs Rise

The tech sector’s retreat hit AI-related equities hardest, with compute provider CoreWeave experiencing sharp valuation drops on Friday. As an Nvidia-backed compute provider, the company sits at the epicenter of a broader market reassessment. Investors are re-evaluating capital-intensive business models as higher interest rates increase the cost of debt for data-center expansion.

This squeeze on highly leveraged firms spilled over into the broader technology index.

Market Index Friday Change Weekly Performance
Nasdaq Composite -2.1% -4.5%
S&P 500 -1.1% Not Reported
Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.3% Positive

Shifting Rate Expectations and Treasury Yields

Before the late-week tech slide, equity markets had found some stability. Investors pared back expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month following comments made by Kevin Warsh at a conference in Bangkok.

The recalibration of monetary policy expectations weighed on the U.S. dollar while driving strong demand for government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasurys wrapped up their best week since February, with yields settling at 5.097% at Friday’s close.

Energy Markets Surge as Brent Reaches Multi-Month Highs

While equities stumbled, commodity markets saw distinct upward momentum. Brent crude surged 3.7% toward the end of the trading session to finish at $109.86 a barrel.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

More on this story: S&P 500 is little changed to start the week; Micron leads tech lower: Live updates · Stock Futures Mixed As Traders Await CPI Inflation Data

More on Stocks: US Stocks Drop as Inflation and AI Debt Pressure Markets · Semiconductor Stocks Plunge 7% as Broadcom Warns of AI Casino Mentality

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Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

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