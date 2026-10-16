Geraldine Levano Diagnosed With Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer

Geraldine Levano, a 31-year-old medical assistant from Houston, Texas, endured months of persistent acid reflux during her pregnancy, only to be diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer shortly after giving birth in early 2022 when a large tumor obstructed her digestive tract.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Colorectal Obstruction: Levano’s 8-centimeter tumor physically displaced her stomach upward, preventing normal digestion and mimicking severe gestational acid reflux.

Levano’s 8-centimeter tumor physically displaced her stomach upward, preventing normal digestion and mimicking severe gestational acid reflux. Lynch Syndrome Diagnosis: Post-treatment genetic analysis identified Lynch syndrome, an inherited disorder that elevates the probability of developing specific malignancies—most notably uterine and colon cancer—early in life.

Post-treatment genetic analysis identified Lynch syndrome, an inherited disorder that elevates the probability of developing specific malignancies—most notably uterine and colon cancer—early in life. Diagnostic Vigilance: Medical consensus dictates that pregnancy-related gastrointestinal symptoms like acid reflux or constipation must be re-evaluated if they persist after delivery.

Dismissed Symptoms and the Path to an Accurate Diagnosis

Working in a medical office, Levano frequently sought reassurance from her OB-GYN and colleagues regarding her escalating discomfort. As today.com reported, she was consistently told that her symptoms were a normal consequence of pregnancy. Medication provided zero relief against the burning sensation and the persistent feeling that something was lodged there. Two weeks after welcoming her second son in early April 2022, a painful lump appeared beneath her left ribcage, accompanied by pain that spiked exponentially. An ultrasound ordered by her physician quickly escalated into comprehensive imaging.

Upon reviewing the scans, Dr. Amit Agarwal, a professor and colorectal surgeon with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann Hospital, identified the underlying pathology. The CT scan exposed an 8-centimeter mass pressing against the posterior wall of her stomach. Agarwal explained to today.com that this mechanical pressure disrupted normal gastric emptying, forcing stomach acid upward. Retrospectively, Levano recognized other masking symptoms, including unexplained weight loss attributed to nausea, chronic constipation, and anemia.

Surgical Interventions and Multimodal Oncology Protocols

Because the mass in her colon was so large, standard colonoscopic advancement proved impossible. Agarwal scheduled an urgent surgery approximately two weeks after the initial imaging. To protect the surgical connection from the tissue-weakening effects of subsequent chemotherapy, Agarwal performed a temporary colostomy to divert fecal waste. Chemotherapy protocols often compromise cellular repair mechanisms, which creates a risk of the connection breaking down or narrowing if primary bowel continuity is maintained.

Levano spent the subsequent months undergoing systemic chemotherapy, which induced profound fatigue, nausea, and peripheral neuropathy that impeded ambulation. This treatment course coincided with her mother’s simultaneous diagnosis of endometrial cancer. Following chemotherapy, Levano transitioned to immunotherapy, noting significantly milder adverse pharmacological profiles. She successfully completed her oncological regimen and celebrated the end of treatment by ringing the bell in August 2023.

Genetic Predisposition and Hereditary Risk Management

Subsequent medical assessments confirmed she has Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that prematurely elevates susceptibility to malignancies such as uterine and colon cancer. In response to this genetic profile, Levano elected to undergo a partial hysterectomy and committed to an ongoing surveillance schedule incorporating annual colonoscopies and endoscopies.

Now maintaining over three years of remission with clean endoscopic evaluations, Levano continues to navigate the psychological aftermath while monitoring her young sons for potential genetic transmission. Her clinical journey underscores the imperative for patients and providers to differentiate between transient gestational pathology and persistent somatic disease.

Clinical Parameter Patient Presentation Medical Mechanism Initial Symptom Intractable Acid Reflux 8cm tumor mass exerting direct posterior pressure on the stomach Diagnostic Imaging Ultrasound to CT Scan Identified complete bowel obstruction and anatomical displacement Surgical Management Resection with Temporary Colostomy Prevented anastomotic failure caused by tissue vulnerability during chemotherapy Genetic Findings Lynch Syndrome Genetic condition increasing risk for colon and uterine cancer

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Pregnant or postpartum individuals experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as persistent acid reflux, unexplained weight loss, chronic anemia, or rectal bleeding must not automatically attribute these indicators solely to pregnancy. Any symptom persisting beyond the postpartum period warrants prompt referral to a gastroenterologist for diagnostic evaluation, which may include endoscopic visualization.