Google Evaluating Roanoke County Site for Data Center

Google is officially the entity evaluating a 111-acre tract at the Woodhaven Technology Park in Roanoke County for a potential data center, local economic development officials confirmed on October 16, 2026, WSLS reported. The disclosure marks the first time a specific corporate name has been tied to land control and due diligence efforts at the site, which sits adjacent to Interstate 81.

Land Control and Due Diligence at Woodhaven Technology Park

The Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority confirmed the identity of the prospective developer just before its Friday morning meeting. Previously, Clearview Dynamics LLC was the only company identified in connection with the project.

“We’re confirming today that Google is evaluating a potential data center facility in the Woodhaven Technology Park,” said John Hull, executive director of the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority. Hull noted that Google is currently securing land control and investigating the property through an active due diligence period. “Today is the first confirmation that Google is the entity that is securing land control and investigating by way of a due diligence period a potential project,” Hull said. Despite the ongoing evaluation, Hull emphasized that no final agreement has been executed to move forward with construction.

Neighborhood Concerns and Safety Distances

The prospect of a data center installation has met resistance from residents living near the 111-acre parcel, which abuts Woodhaven Road and Interstate 81. Yard signs bearing the message “No Data Center” have appeared throughout the nearby Whitney Estates neighborhood.

“Health concerns as well as noise issues, things of that nature,” said Nancy Hughes, president of the Whitney Estates HOA. Hughes cited proximity concerns raised by residents regarding industrial computing facilities. “We live across the street, and the data is showing that you should be at least two miles away from a property for safety reasons,” she said.

Project Timeline and Covenants

Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood stated that the evaluation phase will span approximately 180 days before Google determines whether to proceed with the Woodhaven site development. To address community apprehensions, local authorities point to existing regulatory measures designed to mitigate neighborhood impacts.

“But that would be things like noise, appearance, and factors like that, that we have a strong commitment to protect the neighbors,” Caywood said. Covenants are already established to safeguard local property values should potential drops occur as a consequence of the project.