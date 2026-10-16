Ryan Day Buyout: Ohio State Coach Faces $75 Million Price Tag

The $75 Million Exit Price Tag

Ohio State University faces a $75 million financial hurdle if they decide to remove football coach Ryan Day. That buyout figure stems from the remaining money Day is guaranteed over the next five-plus years of his contract.

Rising Pressure Amid Historic Struggles

Day carries an 87-13 overall record with two Big Ten Championships and a 2024 College Football Playoff national title.

Breaking Traditions Against Indiana and Michigan

Day became the first Ohio State head coach to lose to Indiana since John Cooper in 1988. A subsequent loss to the Hoosiers would mark the first time in 113 years of Ohio State football that the Buckeyes dropped consecutive games to the Hoosiers. Compounding the tension is a 2-4 record against Michigan, a matchup that many supporters prioritize above national hardware.

A Turbulent Run Since the National Title

The mounting pressure follows a turbulent stretch since capturing the national crown by defeating Notre Dame in the 2024 national championship game. After navigating the first 12-team playoff by defeating Oregon and Texas before taking down the Fighting Irish, the following season brought a 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten championship game. Although the Buckeyes secured a first-round playoff bye, a quarterfinal exit against 10-seed Miami in the Cotton Bowl left the program searching for answers.

Weighing Reserves Against Big Ten Expectations

Ohio State would have to fund the remaining $75 million that Day is guaranteed over the next five-plus years of his contract. With concrete financial commitments locking Day into the program through the 2031 season, administrators must weigh the exit price against mounting expectations in the Big Ten.