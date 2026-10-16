SEC Approves Binary Options for Coinbase, Robinhood, and MARA Holdings

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved cash-settled, European-style binary options tied to key performance metrics of 23 publicly traded companies, including Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), creating a new path for investors to trade crypto-linked corporate performance without directly buying spot assets.
The Bottom Line
- New Instruments: Cboe Global Markets filed the rule change to list binary options based on official SEC filings rather than earnings presentations.
- Market Gateway: Robinhood is expected to act as a primary retail broker for the new contracts once Cboe Clear U.S. receives temporary registration.
- Jurisdictional Bounds: The SEC emphasized that its approval leaves distinct boundaries intact, separating these securities options from prediction market contracts under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight.
Cboe Prepares to List Binary Options on Corporate Metrics
As traders monitored Bitcoin (BTC) gyrate above $80,000 amid key U.S. inflation data, coindesk.com reported that the regulatory greenlight from the SEC escaped widespread market attention. Cboe Global Markets wants to list the cash-settled contracts later this month. According to news.finst.com, the binary options operate as simple yes-or-no instruments. Investors can bet on whether specific company benchmarks—such as Coinbase’s trading volume, or customer count and revenue at Robinhood—will cross predefined thresholds by specific dates. Settlement relies strictly on figures pulled from official SEC reports.
|Company Ticker
|Linked Metric
|Primary Role
|COIN
|Trading Volume
|Crypto Exchange Gateway
|HOOD
|Customer Count & Revenue
|Retail Brokerage Platform
|MARA
|Bitcoin Production
|Digital Asset Mining Firm
Bridging Crypto Activity and Regulated Derivatives
For crypto market participants, these derivative contracts offer an alternative vehicle to express directional views on digital asset adoption. coindesk.com noted comments from Eleanor Terrett, host of Crypto America, who stated on X that the structure creates a new way to trade crypto-linked company performance beyond betting directly on BTC’s spot price. Meanwhile, Bitcoin held above its 50-day moving average around $82,583.92 after rebounding from a brief dip earlier in the week, as reported by news.finst.com. This convergence of stable spot prices and specialized equity derivatives signals a deepening financialization of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Regulatory Boundaries Between SEC and CFTC Jurisdictions
The approval highlights ongoing structural distinctions between U.S. financial regulators. news.finst.com pointed out that the SEC took care to clarify that its decision does not extend to similar contracts governed by the CFTC, such as those utilized on prediction market platforms like Kalshi. This regulatory demarcation persists even as commissioners acknowledge room for market innovation. With Cboe targeting a launch this month and Robinhood positioned to roll out access for retail investors pending final clearing registrations, market participants await the operational debut of these corporate KPI contracts.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.