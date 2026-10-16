SEC Approves Binary Options for Coinbase, Robinhood, and MARA Holdings

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved cash-settled, European-style binary options tied to key performance metrics of 23 publicly traded companies, including Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), creating a new path for investors to trade crypto-linked corporate performance without directly buying spot assets.

The Bottom Line

New Instruments: Cboe Global Markets filed the rule change to list binary options based on official SEC filings rather than earnings presentations.

Cboe Global Markets filed the rule change to list binary options based on official SEC filings rather than earnings presentations. Market Gateway: Robinhood is expected to act as a primary retail broker for the new contracts once Cboe Clear U.S. receives temporary registration.

Robinhood is expected to act as a primary retail broker for the new contracts once Cboe Clear U.S. receives temporary registration. Jurisdictional Bounds: The SEC emphasized that its approval leaves distinct boundaries intact, separating these securities options from prediction market contracts under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight.

Cboe Prepares to List Binary Options on Corporate Metrics

As traders monitored Bitcoin (BTC) gyrate above $80,000 amid key U.S. inflation data, coindesk.com reported that the regulatory greenlight from the SEC escaped widespread market attention. Cboe Global Markets wants to list the cash-settled contracts later this month. According to news.finst.com, the binary options operate as simple yes-or-no instruments. Investors can bet on whether specific company benchmarks—such as Coinbase’s trading volume, or customer count and revenue at Robinhood—will cross predefined thresholds by specific dates. Settlement relies strictly on figures pulled from official SEC reports.

NEW: The SEC approves binary options on company KPIs for @Coinbase, @MARA and @RobinhoodApp, letting investors bet on metrics like trading volume, $BTC mined and revenue rather than stock prices. pic.twitter.com/DIF7wyEVoE — https://x.com/CoinDesk/status/2110645297009279484

Company Ticker Linked Metric Primary Role COIN Trading Volume Crypto Exchange Gateway HOOD Customer Count & Revenue Retail Brokerage Platform MARA Bitcoin Production Digital Asset Mining Firm

Bridging Crypto Activity and Regulated Derivatives

For crypto market participants, these derivative contracts offer an alternative vehicle to express directional views on digital asset adoption. coindesk.com noted comments from Eleanor Terrett, host of Crypto America, who stated on X that the structure creates a new way to trade crypto-linked company performance beyond betting directly on BTC’s spot price. Meanwhile, Bitcoin held above its 50-day moving average around $82,583.92 after rebounding from a brief dip earlier in the week, as reported by news.finst.com. This convergence of stable spot prices and specialized equity derivatives signals a deepening financialization of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Regulatory Boundaries Between SEC and CFTC Jurisdictions

The approval highlights ongoing structural distinctions between U.S. financial regulators. news.finst.com pointed out that the SEC took care to clarify that its decision does not extend to similar contracts governed by the CFTC, such as those utilized on prediction market platforms like Kalshi. This regulatory demarcation persists even as commissioners acknowledge room for market innovation. With Cboe targeting a launch this month and Robinhood positioned to roll out access for retail investors pending final clearing registrations, market participants await the operational debut of these corporate KPI contracts.

I'm hearing this in convos too. Many are impressed at how well BTC is holding above the 50-day moving avg given the macro circumstances. https://t.co/2RCi03lMFx pic.twitter.com/I61Sd4CRzS — https://x.com/dlawant/status/2110791964673405047

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.