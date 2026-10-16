Virginia Western And Radford Sign Health Degree Transfer Agreements

Virginia Western Community College and Radford University signed three articulation agreements on October 12, 2026, establishing guaranteed transfer pathways for students in designated health science and medical laboratory programs. The agreement ceremony took place at Virginia Western’s Roanoke campus.

Roanoke Pipeline Restructures Health Education

Virginia Western President Laura J. Treanor and Radford President Bret Danilowicz finalized the pacts to connect specific two-year associate degrees directly with Radford’s Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science program. Under the new terms, students who finish specified requirements and complete an eligible degree secure admission to the four-year track. The participating programs include the Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology, the Associate of Science in Science: Biotechnology, and the Associate of Science in Science: Health Sciences.

“Virginia Western’s deep connections in the healthcare community give us real-time information about what programs will serve our region most effectively,” Laura J. Treanor said. “This partnership with Radford University addresses those community needs while expanding opportunities for our students to enter in-demand career pathways.”

The agreement aims to retain professional talent within Southwest Virginia’s hospital and clinical networks. While the Biotechnology and Health Sciences associate tracks focus specifically on transfer preparation, the Medical Laboratory Technology credential allows graduates to enter the clinical workforce immediately or continue their education.

Institution Partner Institution Target Program Agreement Date Virginia Western Community College Radford University B.S. in Medical Laboratory Science October 12, 2026

Diagnostic Data and Labor Shortages Drive Strategy

Crystal M. Davis, Program Head of Medical Laboratory Technology at Virginia Western, noted that laboratory diagnostics generate over 70% of objective patient data while accounting for under 2% of total healthcare expenditures. Laura Link, Program Director and Assistant Professor in Radford University’s Medical Laboratory Science Program, emphasized that the regional labor market faces severe shortages in qualified medical laboratory professionals.

“The Medical Laboratory Science profession is critically understaffed in our region and the commonwealth,” Laura Link said. “It is wonderful to make pathways available to students from these three programs at Virginia Western, because many students do not know our profession exists and can provide them with a healthcare career that will be challenging but also satisfying.”

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