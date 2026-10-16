Joseph Cheatham Argues for a Men’s Fall Capsule Wardrobe

In a style guide published for Men’s Health, editor Joseph Cheatham outlines essential wardrobe pieces for building a functional fall capsule wardrobe. The recommendations focus on mixing versatile layering staples, tailored trousers, and reliable footwear to maximize outfit combinations while minimizing closet congestion.

The Core Philosophy of the Fall Capsule Wardrobe

Living in high-density metropolitan areas like New York City presents unique daily transit demands. Joseph Cheatham reports that having an inflated volume of clothing fails to increase functional daily outfit choices. Instead, the editor argues that a tight edit of perennially great-looking garments—commonly known as a capsule wardrobe—allows individuals to mix and match effectively without cluttering physical storage spaces.

The approach relies on balancing go-to casual basics with distinct statement layers that introduce texture. Cheatham, writing as the style and reviews editor for the publication, details his personal reliance on items that transition seamlessly from morning commutes to professional engagements.

Essential Layering Staples and Tailored Trousers

Knitwear serves as a foundational element of the recommended autumn lineup. The guidance emphasizes crewneck sweaters as nonnegotiable items that pair easily with denim or transition into formal wear when combined with tailored trousers and loafers. For active transit or cooler weather drops, a reliable hoodie provides thermal insulation beneath heavy coats or leather outerwear.

Bottoms require careful structural consideration to ensure comfort and durability. The style editor recommends relaxed straight-leg jeans in medium or dark washes to accommodate thigh movement without appearing overly baggy. For professional or formal environments requiring a break from denim, wide-leg trousers offer an alternative silhouette.

Garment Category Recommended Material / Style Primary Function The Everyday Sweater Crewneck Knitwear Versatile core thermal layer Relaxed-Fit Jeans Straight-Leg Medium/Dark Wash Durable everyday lower-body foundation The Button-Down Shirt Blue Oxford or Crisp White Formal and professional versatility

Bridging Casual and Formal Attire

Transitioning between casual daily errands and formal business settings requires intermediary garments. The style guide highlights the sweater polo—specifically in chocolate brown, navy, or olive—as an ideal middle ground when standard crewnecks feel too casual and dress shirts feel excessive. Similarly, the henley offers a character-driven update to the standard t-shirt, particularly when tailored with a close fit through the torso.

Footwear selections round out the seasonal rotation. The Men’s Health editor designates autumn as prime time for boots, noting their compatibility with both denim and dress trousers. While sneakers often fail to complement heavier fall aesthetics, traditional loafers, Derbys, and Oxfords provide structured support for dressier occasions.

References