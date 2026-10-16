YouTube Reportedly Planning to Add Audiobooks to Premium in 2027

YouTube is reportedly planning to expand its $16-a-month ad-free subscription tier by introducing audiobooks in 2027, pitting the platform directly against established market leaders Audible and Spotify as Google enters active discussions with book publishers.

Google Talks With Publishers About 2027 Audiobook Launch

Google has been actively holding discussions with book publishers to bring audiobooks onto YouTube. If negotiations proceed without interruption, the feature could arrive for subscribers in 2027, according to reporting highlighted by the Wall Street Journal. The expansion would integrate audiobooks directly into YouTube’s existing $16 monthly ad-free subscription tier.

Early rumblings indicate that subscribers would receive a choice of one title per month to access on a permanent basis. An all-you-can-listen library featuring a rotating selection of titles would also sweeten the pot for users. This planned roll-out would coincide with a targeted crackdown on unauthorized audiobooks currently hosted on the video platform, alongside the addition of listening tools such as bookmarks.

Confronting Marketplace Competition and Unauthorized Uploads

The platform faces stiff competition in the digital listening space. Audible remains a force, while Spotify launched its own audiobook offerings for U.S. and U.K. Spotify gave its subscribers in the U.S. and the U.K. 15 hours of listening per month when audiobooks launched for its Premium tier in 2023, requiring additional fees or a la carte purchases after exceeding the limit. Spotify later introduced an Audiobook Access tier for $9.99.

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Industry data highlights an existing user appetite that YouTube aims to capture legitimately. Data shows that 45% of listeners consume audiobooks on YouTube, though these are AI-narrated, not authentic. Bringing official audiobooks to YouTube Premium would grant users a reliable experience away from false creations while addressing ongoing piracy concerns.

Bundling Math and Royalty Rate Uncertainties

Adding audiobooks to the Premium bundle arrives at a time when YouTube Music has experienced subscriber increases throughout 2026, driven by a bundling strategy despite price bumps. Incorporating another media format is expected to help the platform keep adding paid users.

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However, the financial mechanics remain complicated. It is unclear whether adding audiobooks to Premium would fuel significant changes to current bundling math, as existing Premium bundles already account for a significant portion of YouTube’s paid subs without driving a noticeable mechanicals discount from the standalone Music tier.

Despite entering the audiobooks market later than competitors, YouTube could have an advantage due to its video dominance. Sizable audiences already consume video audiobooks featuring animations or on-screen text, positioning the platform to capture listeners who engage with media through visual interfaces.