Steven Soderbergh to Help Matt Reeves Finish The Batman II

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to oversee the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part II after Matt Reeves stepped away to attend to an ongoing family matter.

A representative for DC Studios confirmed the news in a statement shared with Variety, noting that Soderbergh approached Reeves as an admirer of his work. Soderbergh will work closely with the actors and crew to fulfill Reeves’s vision for the film with the full support of the studio.

The Production Timeline And Cast Roster

The Replacement: Steven Soderbergh oversees the remaining principal photography.

Steven Soderbergh oversees the remaining principal photography. The Reason: Matt Reeves takes time off to attend to an unspecified family matter.

Matt Reeves takes time off to attend to an unspecified family matter. The Release Date: The theatrical release is February 18, 2028.

The transition comes just over a week after DC revealed that production on the already-delayed film would pause. Reeves shared a short note on X clarifying that he was not leaving the project, but would be absent from the set while principal photography wraps up.

Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes. 🦇 — https://x.com/mattreevesLA/status/2110875641495400870

“Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II,” Reeves posted on October 15, 2026. “I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.”

Soderbergh Praises The Rigorous Tone of The First Film

In his own statement regarding the temporary handover, Soderbergh praised the aesthetic foundation laid by the original 2022 feature.

“I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent,” Soderbergh said. “The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

Milestone Original Target Revised Timeline Initial Announcement 2022 2022 Original Release Window October 2026 October 2027 Final Theatrical Date – February 18, 2028

Production on the sequel, which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, had already experienced several delays before Reeves stepped away. The film was announced in 2022 following the success of The Batman, and was originally slated to arrive this October before being pushed to October 2027. It now has a release date of Feb. 18, 2028.

The Extended Ensemble Joining Robert Pattinson

Alongside Pattinson in the titular role, The Batman Part II features Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell reprising their roles as Alfred and Penguin, respectively.

The cast also features Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch.