Singer Hannah Mae Opens Up About Her Struggle With Panic Attacks

Dutch singer Hannah Mae, 27, has opened up about her long-term battle with debilitating panic attacks and emotional distress, revealing that simple daily tasks like cooking often became overwhelming. The singer, who hails from Nieuw-Weerdinge, shared these experiences to provide context for her new song, “Adem uit Adem in”, which serves as a personal reflection on a difficult period in her life.

Despite the success of her music career, Hannah Mae struggled to manage her mental well-being in private. She noted that while she remained active professionally, being alone at home often left her feeling lost. Ik heb het heel lang voor mezelf gehouden en vond het lastig om erover te praten, she said. Ik deed van alles en mijn carrière ging goed. Maar als ik alleen thuis was, wist ik niet wat ik met mezelf aan moest. Een simpele taak als eten koken was me dan al te veel.

Impact on professional life

The singer experienced significant anxiety surrounding her performances, which physically affected her ability to eat. Dan kon ik de hele dag niet eten en lukte dat pas weer als de show voorbij was, she explained. Although she endured this period of unhappiness for a long time, she emphasized that she never received an official diagnosis. She clarified, Ik ben nooit naar een dokter geweest. Maar het was wel een langere periode waarin ik me niet goed voelde en niets kon vinden om eruit te komen.

Path to recovery

Hannah Mae credits therapy, the support of friends, and an increased ability to communicate her feelings as key factors in her recovery. Additionally, she sought to rebuild her self-confidence by engaging in activities that challenged her, specifically horseback riding. Ik was altijd bang voor paarden, maar het leek me heel mooi en vrij om te doen. Dat gaf me veel vertrouwen. Ik was het vertrouwen in mezelf kwijt en leerde dat weer op te bouwen, she stated.

Photo: De Telegraaf

The release of her new track, which she describes as een soort dagboek, marks a departure from her usual style. The song features raw lyrics and omits a traditional chorus, even including profanity that caused friction with her parents. Ik kom uit een christelijk gezin en mijn moeder vond dat woord niet nodig. Maar dit is gewoon hoe ik me toen voelde, she said.