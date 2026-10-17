E Ink Kaleido 4 brings 300 PPI color and video playback to e-readers

E Ink has unveiled its Kaleido 4 color e-paper screen, promising a consistent 300 ppi resolution in both black-and-white and color modes, alongside a doubled color gamut volume, 50 percent higher contrast, and 15 percent brighter white areas.

Hanvon M10C II Launches in December

The new Kaleido 4 display eliminates the traditional resolution drop when switching from monochrome to color, maintaining a steady 300 ppi density.

Video playback speeds reach up to 18 frames per second, improving motion handling for non-text media on e-readers.

Hanvon Technology’s M10C II will debut as the first device featuring the screen this December, with broader hardware releases slated for spring 2027.

Color E-Paper Resolution and Gamut Upgrades

Previous generations of color e-paper technology forced a compromise on resolution, cutting pixel density in half when displaying hues. Kaleido 4 addresses this limitation by maintaining a constant 300 ppi density across all visual content. E Ink stated that the color gamut volume more than doubles to a value of 40,000, though the manufacturer omitted the specific measurement units or calculation methods used to reach that figure. The display maintains its capability to render 4,096 distinct colors.

Contrast and Video Performance Enhancements

Beyond resolution fixes, the hardware adjustments target optical clarity and refresh limitations. Contrast levels increase by 50 percent, and uninked background areas gain a 15 percent boost in brightness. Motion handling also shifts slightly, supporting video playback at up to 18 frames per second. While this upgrade falls short of standard 24 fps film playback or interactive gaming demands, it marks a technical step forward for multimedia use on electronic paper.

Hanvon Technology and 2027 Hardware Rollout

Hanvon Technology, a market leader in China, scheduled the release of the M10C II as the inaugural e-reader equipped with the Kaleido 4 display for December. Additional manufacturers, including Kobo, Book, Onyx, and Bigme, plan to introduce hardware powered by the new screen technology throughout the spring of 2027.

Feature Previous Generation Kaleido 4 Color Resolution Reduced density Constant 300 ppi Contrast Improvement Baseline +50 percent White Area Brightness Baseline +15 percent Video Frame Rate Lower fps limit Up to 18 fps

The M10C II from Hanvon Technology arrives in December.