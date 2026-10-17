Claudia sells candy on Avenida Oriental in Medellín

Claudia operates an informal street-vending cart along Avenida Oriental in downtown Medellín, offering candy and coffee daily from 2:00 p.m. to past 8:00 p.m. to cover a monthly rent of 400,000 Colombian pesos. Displaced by violence from Caicedo in 2007, she now relies on fluctuating daily revenues between 20,000 and 40,000 pesos while seeking permanent housing through civil solidarity.

The Bottom Line

Daily Revenue Volatility: Cash inflows range strictly between 20,000 and 40,000 COP per shift, creating an unpredictable micro-economy for basic urban survival.

Cash inflows range strictly between 20,000 and 40,000 COP per shift, creating an unpredictable micro-economy for basic urban survival. Fixed Overhead Pressures: Monthly rental obligations of 400,000 COP for a room in Las Palmas consume a substantial portion of unhedged street-level earnings.

Monthly rental obligations of 400,000 COP for a room in Las Palmas consume a substantial portion of unhedged street-level earnings. Institutional Intervention: Santiago Jaramillo and the Fundación Un Viejo Favor have mobilized public channels to aggregate external capital for her long-term housing goals.

Sustaining Street-Level Cash Flow in Central Medellín

Every afternoon at 2:00 p.m., Claudia sets up her mobile cart near the Torres de Bomboná and the Buenos Aires bus stop along Avenida Oriental. El Colombiano reported that her operations run continuously until past 8:00 p.m., serving small coffees and confectionery items to passing pedestrians. This retail activity constitutes her sole revenue stream in the local informal economy.

La avenida oriental en Medellín a esta hora pic.twitter.com/MsYu9buokD — https://x.com/jjtoroc/status/2050274340038397999

Here is the math. Daily income fluctuates unpredictably between 20,000 and 25,000 COP on slower shifts, occasionally reaching 35,000 to 40,000 COP. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding fixed liabilities. Monthly rent for her room in the Las Palmas neighborhood stands at 400,000 COP, excluding utilities and cooking gas expenses.

Financial Metric Amount (COP) Frequency Minimum Daily Revenue 20,000 Per Shift Maximum Daily Revenue 40,000 Per Shift Monthly Rental Expense 400,000 Monthly

Displacement and the Path to Urban Subsistence

Claudia’s economic vulnerability stems from systemic displacement originating nearly two decades ago. Originally from Caicedo in western Antioquia, she fled rural violence in 2007 and arrived in Medellín with zero initial capital. El Colombiano reported that she spent her initial days on the streets experiencing food insecurity before registering as a victim of displacement in 2012.

That registration year coincided with the launch of her confectionery vending activities. Operating without access to traditional credit markets or institutional safety nets, she absorbed subsequent personal losses, including the deaths of both parents and a brother. Gabriela, a companion met during a difficult juncture, eventually connected her with Santiago Jaramillo.

Capital Mobilization via Civil Society Channels

Following the assessment of her living conditions—where rain frequently compromises her personal belongings inside the Las Palmas room—Santiago Jaramillo stepped in to leverage public visibility. As the founder of the Fundación Un Viejo Favor, Jaramillo initiated a public fundraising campaign to alter her financial trajectory.

“I know that together we can achieve something. She deserves a better life and more optimal conditions,” Jaramillo stated regarding the outreach effort. The foundation has published specific accounts for direct capital injection, listing a Bancolombia savings account (24500011098) and Bre-B Key (0043470632) under the nonprofit’s registry.

The Structural Deficit Facing Informal Operators

The operational reality for urban vendors in Medellín highlights the friction between unhedged micro-retail and rigid inflationary living costs.

While direct purchases from her cart provide immediate liquidity, long-term solvency remains tied to the success of the foundation’s fundraising initiative. Whether public contributions will suffice to secure her a home remains unverified as her daily shifts continue outside the formal banking sector.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.