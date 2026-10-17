Swiss Cup 2026/27: SRF Broadcasts Matches Live in Round 2

The 2026/27 Schweizer Cup enters its second round with all eleven Super League participants still in the running, as srf.ch reported. SRF is broadcasting eleven matches live across three days from Friday to Sunday, providing full coverage of the 102nd campaign of the national knockout tournament.

The David-versus-Goliath Mismatches on the Schedule

The smallest club still standing in the competition is FC Winkeln SG. The East Swiss side usually competes in the regional 2. Liga and now faces a daunting test on Sunday afternoon against Lausanne-Sport from the Super League. Five divisions separate the two clubs in this heavily lopsided fixture, according to srf.ch.

Other fixtures offer significantly tighter competitive margins. The matchups between Aarau and FC Zürich, as well as Winterthur and Luzern, pit ambitious Challenge League outfits against top-flight opponents. These clubs are looking to pull off an upset rather than simply play the role of traditional underdogs.

Time (Local) Fixture Tier Difference Broadcast Source Saturday, 16:50 Grenchen vs. Grasshoppers 2. Liga inter vs. Super League Sport App & srf.ch Saturday, 17:50 Winterthur vs. Lucerne Challenge League vs. Super League Sport App & srf.ch Sunday, 13:50 Winkeln vs. Lausanne-Sport 2. Liga vs. Super League Sport App & srf.ch Sunday, 14:40 Aarau vs. FC Zürich Challenge League vs. Super League SRF zwei & Sport App

Weekend Broadcast Schedule and Live Integration

Coverage begins on Saturday afternoon with Sascha Ruefer calling Grenchen against Grasshoppers at 16:50, running alongside Cham meeting Sion. Mario Gehrer takes over the microphone for Winterthur’s clash with Luzern at 17:50. Sunday’s slate features regional underdogs hosting top-tier sides, including Pully against Lugano at 13:50.

The marquee Sunday afternoon matches include Aarau welcoming FC Zürich at 14:40 on SRF zwei with commentary from Mario Gehrer. Later at 15:50, AC Taverne hosts Young Boys, with the second half also airing on linear television and Dominic Ledergerber on the call, while Dani Kern covers FC Schaffhausen against Thun.

SRF rounds out its comprehensive cup service with three daily highlights shows featuring all goals and summaries. These wrap up on Friday at 22:45, Saturday at 23:00, and Sunday at 19:00 on SRF zwei. The Sunday evening broadcast will also include the live studio draw for the round of sixteen.