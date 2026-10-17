Sony’s New Gold-Plated Walkman NW-WM1ZM3 Debuts for $5,899

Sony is set to release its latest premium digital media player, the NW-WM1ZM3, at a retail price of 5,899 dollars. As of October 2026, the device has entered the pre-order phase, positioning it as an ultra-luxury alternative to current flagship smartphones. The device will become available in January 2027.

The Cost of Gold-Plated Audio

The pricing strategy for the NW-WM1ZM3 places the dedicated music player in a tier far above mass-market consumer electronics. The device carries a price tag of approximately 1.9 million forints. The 5,900-dollar cost is equivalent to the price of nearly five iPhone 18 Pro handsets, which retail starting at 1,199 dollars in the United States.

Hardware Specifications and Build Materials

The flagship NW-WM1ZM3 distinguishes itself through its physical construction rather than just internal processing power. The chassis is composed of 99.99 percent pure, oxygen-free copper, which is then gold-plated. Sony claims this material choice, paired with gold-plated screws, provides superior grounding stability. According to official company documentation, this design is intended to produce a more powerful bass response, a wider soundstage, and increased clarity in high frequencies.

The device has seen a significant increase in mass compared to its predecessor, the NW-WM1ZM2. While the previous model weighed 490 grams, the new iteration tips the scales at 670 grams. The player features a 5.5-inch display and an estimated 35-hour battery life. Internally, the unit runs on Android 16 and includes a new system-on-chip capable of utilizing artificial intelligence to identify compressed file genres and adjust high-frequency output accordingly.

Market Positioning within the Walkman Lineup

Sony is launching three distinct models to capture different segments of the enthusiast market. While the NW-WM1ZM3 sits at the top of the range, the company is also introducing the NW-WM1AM3 and the NW-ZX900. These models utilize aluminum frames with gold-plated copper backplates. The NW-WM1AM3 is priced at 2,499 dollars, while the NW-ZX900 is listed at 1,899 dollars.

Model Primary Material US Price NW-WM1ZM3 Gold-plated oxygen-free copper 5,899 USD NW-WM1AM3 Aluminum / Copper backplate 2,499 USD NW-ZX900 Aluminum / Copper backplate 1,899 USD

Technical Standards and Connectivity

Beyond the analog-focused materials, the new Walkman series integrates modern wireless standards. All three models support aptX Adaptive and LE Audio to maintain high-fidelity transmission over Bluetooth. The inclusion of the DSD Remastering Engine further aims to upscale audio signals for users who prioritize digital signal processing. The NW-WM1AM3 is scheduled for release in November 2026, while the flagship remains slated for January 2027.

Photo: Raketa.hu

Historical data suggests that these premium players do not necessarily retain value as traditional investments. Used units of the 2022-era NW-WM1ZM2 model, which originally launched at 3,200 dollars, are currently appearing on secondary markets like eBay for around 1,500 dollars. This depreciation trend persists despite the high-end materials used in construction, reflecting the rapid pace of changes in portable media technology.