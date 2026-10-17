Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil Alarm Barcelona Over November Tour

Carlo Ancelotti has once again raised alarms at Barcelona as Hansi Flick prepares his squad through a demanding stretch of the season. The Brazilian Football Confederation has announced a new international tour for November, intensifying anxiety within the Catalan club over potential fitness setbacks for their star players.

The core of Barcelona’s apprehension stems from previous international duty. A muscle injury sustained by Raphinha while playing for Brazil in an exhibition match against Australia left a significant mark on the club, interrupting a potent run of form driven by their aggressive attacking style. The Brazilian winger was forced off the field at the end of the first half in a game his national team ultimately won 4-2 after he opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Barcelona felt the immediate absence of Raphinha across subsequent fixtures, managing victories without him including a 3-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga and a 4-1 triumph against Galatasaray in Istanbul during the UEFA Champions League group stage. Criticism had already surrounded Brazil’s previous international itinerary, which involved two fixtures against Australia before a flight to Kolkata to face India—a schedule critics argued carried minimal sporting value relative to the physical toll placed on club athletes.

While Barcelona continues to manage squad depth in the aftermath of Raphinha’s layoff, Ancelotti is shifting focus back to international commitments. The Brazilian Football Confederation announced that the Italian manager will unveil his squad list for the upcoming international window on Thursday, October 29.

Upcoming Fixtures and Squad Selection in Singapore

The Brazilian national team is scheduled to play two friendly matches in Singapore. They will face Japan on November 14 before taking on the Singapore national team on November 17 at the National Stadium, a venue with a capacity of approximately 55,000 spectators.

The fixture against Japan serves as a rematch of their encounter in the round of 16 at the last FIFA World Cup, whereas the second match marks the first meeting between Brazil’s senior side and Singapore.

Defending the choice of destinations, the Brazilian Football Confederation issued a statement explaining that the matches were selected with the international calendar in mind. Major European national teams are occupied with official competitions during that period, limiting opportunities to schedule friendlies with sides from that continent, a constraint that similarly affected scheduling options involving African federations.

Monitoring Young Talent Ahead of the January Window

During earlier international assignments, coaching staff utilized the matches to run evaluations for upcoming youth projects, including monitoring candidates for Olympic selection. Among those scouted was Arthur Dias, the Atlético Paranaense defender who has drawn interest from Barcelona ahead of the winter transfer window.

As the next international window approaches, Barcelona staff remain watchful over the physical condition of their players traveling abroad. The club faces the ongoing challenge of balancing continental and domestic ambitions while guarding against a repeat of the injuries that sidelined key personnel during previous disruptions to the club calendar.