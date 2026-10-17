Brooklyn Renters Face Difficult Housing Trade-offs

Navigating the New York City rental market has rarely been characterized as straightforward, but one could probably argue it has never been harder than it is right now. Renters face scenarios where the most god-awful studios are regularly renting for thousands and thousands of dollars with lines of interested tenants out the door.

In a recent real estate feature published by Curbed, the author explores the compromises required to secure housing across Brooklyn, describing the borough as a landscape of difficult trade-offs where renters must choose between windows and bedrooms, original details and bathrooms assaulted by the Home Depot tile section, or desirable locations and remaining funds for commuting.

The weekly market survey highlights a diverse array of listings spanning various neighborhoods, layouts, and price points throughout the borough.

Notable Brooklyn Rental Listings and Pricing

Among the properties examined in the borough, pricing and architectural styles vary drastically depending on the neighborhood and the condition of the unit.

In Clinton Hill, a three-bedroom apartment located at 275 Park Avenue is listed at $4,100 per month. The unit features good bones within a Queen Anne-style building constructed in the 1920s, though the bathroom is described as worse for wear and the window count is limited.

For those seeking industrial aesthetics, an industrial loft situated across from the Navy Yard at 90 Clinton Avenue is available for $6,275 per month.

Other notable listings include:

84 Butler Street: A one-bedroom apartment listed at $3,850 per month that requires an inspired eye and a little elbow grease.

A one-bedroom apartment listed at $3,850 per month that requires an inspired eye and a little elbow grease. 319 Union Street: A two-bedroom duplex priced at $6,000 per month featuring exposed beams and an attic bedroom suggested for use as an office.

A two-bedroom duplex priced at $6,000 per month featuring exposed beams and an attic bedroom suggested for use as an office. 174 Pacific Street: A two-bedroom unit listed at $8,950 per month located inside a building’s former life as a public school, featuring a strange layout and a fireplace.

A two-bedroom unit listed at $8,950 per month located inside a building’s former life as a public school, featuring a strange layout and a fireplace. 827 Prospect Place: A three-bedroom apartment listed at $4,250 per month boasting lovely waxed parquet floors and natural light alongside track lighting.

A three-bedroom apartment listed at $4,250 per month boasting lovely waxed parquet floors and natural light alongside track lighting. 2626 Kings Highway: A one-bedroom option priced at $2,150 per month, offering parquet floors and arched passageways in a distant location.

A one-bedroom option priced at $2,150 per month, offering parquet floors and arched passageways in a distant location. 191 17th Street: A two-bedroom ground-floor apartment listed at $3,500 per month featuring charming stained glass and nice hardwoods paired with a grim bathroom.

High-End Properties and Architectural Oddities

At the upper end of the market surveyed, options range from unconventional multi-bedroom configurations to historic mansions.

A five-bedroom residence commands $15,000 per month, which breaks down to $3,000 per person when split five ways, provided occupants are gainfully employed. Meanwhile, a brownstone three-bedroom in stroller heaven is listed at $7,250 per month, though its single-floor layout raises questions regarding its room designation.

Additionally, a freestanding mansion is available for $7,800 per month, offering herringbone floors, stained glass, and 18 windows solely on the first floor.

Smaller options include a parlor-floor two-bedroom for $3,750 per month, a co-op one-bedroom at $2,895 per month featuring built-in shelving and rounded doorways in an elevator building, and a one-bedroom unit priced at $2,100 per month known for its prewar lobby splendor.