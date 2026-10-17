Louis van Gaal Believes Man City’s Financial Breach Cost Him Manchester United Job

Ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town, manager Enzo Maresca addressed the club’s ongoing legal battle involving over 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations, stating he chooses to wait for the final verdict and maintains complete trust in the club’s executive leadership.

The Anatomy of the Charges and the Financial Fallout

As Manchester City prepares to host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium, the shadow of an independent commission’s investigation into more than 100 alleged financial rule breaches looms large.

Among English clubs, Tottenham Hotspur reportedly suffered the heaviest financial blow, missing out on approximately 119.9 million pounds largely driven by four missed qualifications for the UEFA Champions League.

Affected Club Estimated Financial Damage (GBP) Primary Drivers Tottenham Hotspur £119.9 million Missed Champions League qualifications Hull City £99 million Relegation and structural revenue loss Everton £66.4 million Table placement and broadcast revenue differentials Liverpool £52.3 million Domestic and European prize money gaps Manchester United £4.8 million Minor domestic prize and broadcast shifts

Historical Echoes and the 2016 Precedent

The financial case’s temporal scope intersects directly with past managerial casualties in the Premier League. Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal pointed to the fine margins of the 2015/16 season as a critical inflection point in his career, noting that missing out on the top-four race contributed to his departure.

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Manchester United and Manchester City finished the 2015/16 Premier League campaign level on 66 points. However, Manuel Pellegrini’s City side secured the fourth and final Champions League spot ahead of Van Gaal’s United purely on goal difference, outperforming their rivals by 16 goals.

Maresca’s Stance Amid the Noise

Addressing the press ahead of the weekend fixture, Maresca emphasized his respect for public discourse while drawing a firm line regarding his own internal communications. He confirmed that he has not sought clarity from external sources, relying entirely on the explanations provided by the club’s executives.

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“I speak with the club many times, they explain to me the situation, so the situation is very clear and I am 100% confident with the club. I trust the people that are running the club and this is the reason why I decide to join the club,” Maresca stated, affirming his total alignment with the leadership team that brought him to the club.

With the legal process remaining ongoing and Manchester City actively contesting the charges through the independent appeal framework, neither the ultimate sporting sanctions nor the final legal determinations have been officially rendered. The timeline for a final resolution continues to hang over English football as the club navigates its domestic campaign on the pitch.