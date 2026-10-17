Rīmdari Vāc Fanu Bildes Sešus Metrus Lielam Plakātam Cēsīs

Cēsu hiphopa grupa Rīmdari has launched a community-driven public art campaign that will transform fan-submitted listening photographs into a 6×3 meter outdoor poster in the center of Cēsis, 1188.lv reported. Listeners can submit photos of themselves streaming the group’s tracks in cars, kitchens, or at live shows via the official campaign portal.

The Bottom Line

Campaign Scale: Fans are contributing photos to build a massive 6×3 meter mosaic poster titled “Klausos Rīmdarus” (Listening to Rīmdari) for public display in Cēsis.

Fans are contributing photos to build a massive 6×3 meter mosaic poster titled “Klausos Rīmdarus” (Listening to Rīmdari) for public display in Cēsis. Digital Reach: The hip-hop group maintains an active audience base exceeding 60,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, establishing the baseline demographic for the crowd-sourced initiative.

The hip-hop group maintains an active audience base exceeding 60,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, establishing the baseline demographic for the crowd-sourced initiative. Event Integration: The physical installation will transition into a dedicated photo wall at the group’s upcoming live performance scheduled for November 7 at The Art Ranch Dukuri.

Constructing the Fan-Powered Mosaic in Cēsis

The campaign shifts the traditional promotional paradigm by replacing band imagery with portraits of everyday listeners. Submissions are open through November 1 on the group’s dedicated portal at rimdari.lv/klausos. Fans capture themselves interacting with the music in routine environments—whether tuned into car radios, streaming via headphones, or attending prior concerts—to populate the final layout.

“Mums Spotify platformā ir vairāk kā 60 tūkstoši klausītāji, vienmēr esam zinājuši, ka mūs klausās ne tikai mūsu draugi,” said group member Reinis Radziņš. “Gribējām parādīt tos cilvēkus, kuri parasti paliek neredzami: tos, kas mūs klausās ikdienā. Šoreiz uz plakāta nebūsim mēs, bet mūsu klausītāji.”

Transition from Urban Display to Live Concert Backdrop

Following its initial run as an outdoor structural advertisement in Cēsis, the physical mosaic will be relocated. On November 7, the 6×3 meter installation will serve as an interactive photo backdrop at The Art Ranch Dukuri concert venue. Event attendees will be able to locate their specific portrait tiles within the large-scale print and photograph themselves against the mosaic.

By quantifying their audience base at over 60,000 active listeners, Rīmdari utilizes user-generated content to bridge digital streaming data with tangible, community-based marketing assets ahead of their November showcase.