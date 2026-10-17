Bell & Ross BR-03 Space Mission Watch: Price and Specs

Bell & Ross has expanded its celestial timepiece lineup with the launch of the BR-03 Space Mission, a 999-piece limited edition featuring a transparent rotating disc for hours and a Dassault Aviation-inspired spacecraft for minutes, priced at EUR 4,990, Monochrome Watches reported.

Replacing Traditional Hands With a Celestial Tableau

Following the 2025 release of the BR-03 Astro, the brand has ditched conventional watch hands entirely. The new dial functions as an animated scene set against a black aventurine glass plate dotted with tiny stars. A transparent rotating disc moves across the face to indicate hours using an illustration of the Moon. Meanwhile, a miniature spacecraft tracks the minutes with its nose.

The design of that minute-marker spacecraft departs from typical aerospace motifs. It draws inspiration from the Vortex, a reusable orbital vehicle and exploration concept developed by Dassault Aviation. A tiny red dot placed near the background plate represents Mars. Despite the complex visual presentation, reading the time remains straightforward, operating much like a standard two-hand configuration as the disc and vehicle shift position.

Ceramic Architecture and the Sellita-Based Engine

The hardware is built inside a 41mm micro-blasted black ceramic case measuring 10.6mm in thickness. Water resistance is rated at 100 meters. Powering the watch is the automatic BR-CAL.325 movement, which relies on a Sellita SW330 base architecture. This is the same mechanical engine utilized inside the brand’s BR-05 GMT models.

The movement operates at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and delivers a 54-hour power reserve. Out of the box, the watch comes fitted with a black rubber strap alongside an ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric alternative. Both straps secure via a steel pin buckle finished in matte black PVD.

Pricing Shifts Across Regional Markets

Retail pricing reflects regional distribution strategies and currency variations. In the Eurozone, the watch carries a price tag of EUR 4,990.

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