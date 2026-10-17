Why Secondhand Electric Vehicles Are Defying Depreciation Fears

Electric vehicles are defying long-standing market depreciation fears in Australia as surging fuel costs drive unprecedented second-hand demand. According to data reported by The Guardian, salvage electric models have recently commanded up to 71% higher auction prices than equivalent combustion-engine vehicles, fundamentally altering residual value calculations for consumer buyers and commercial fleet operators alike.

Market Realities of Used Electric Vehicles

Second-hand EV sales accelerated significantly following oil price shocks tied to geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, according to retail and auction data.

Battery degradation concerns have eased as trade data shows five-year-old EVs tend to retain a battery life score of 93%.

While new electric vehicle uptake continues to expand, valuation firms note that older model-year EVs face distinct depreciation curves compared to traditional sport utility segments.

Auction Performance Shifts Across Salvage and Secondhand Sectors

Market dynamics at major asset sales firms illustrate a pronounced reversal in asset performance. Pickles, an asset sales company, processed 40 BYD vehicles following a concrete spray incident and registered thousands of prospective buyers during the subsequent bidding event. Brendon Green, the general manager of automotive solutions at Pickles, noted that the resulting price levels far exceeded typical baseline expectations for damaged commercial stock.

Photo: The Australian

This strength extends directly into the written-off vehicle segment. Salvage electric models with pre-accident values reaching $40,000 consistently outperformed comparable petrol alternatives. Written-off units designated for spare parts and second-life battery extraction achieved 16% higher sale results, while repairable write-offs captured a 71% price premium over internal combustion equivalents.

Data from automotive valuation company AutoGrab, cited by Yahoo News Australia, highlights that 2025-model electric vehicles retained 88.1% of their original recommended retail price in September, closely trailing the 89.9% retention rate observed across the broader SUV market. However, a distinct valuation gap remains visible in older inventory, with 2022-model electric cars retaining 53.3% of their original value compared to 68.7% for the broader SUV segment during the same monitoring period.

Consumer Adoption Driven by Surging Fuel Expenses at the Bowser

The broader economic landscape is reshaping consumer motivations. Aman Gaur, head of policy at the Electric Vehicle Council, observed that some of the suburbs with the highest EV uptake are in outer-suburban commuter hubs like Tarneit, 30km west of Melbourne, driven primarily by cost-of-living pressures rather than environmental considerations alone. The convergence of elevated fuel prices and lower routine operational expenses has accelerated mass-market interest.

Photo: Yahoo News Australia

Rental marketplace metrics reflect this acceleration. Rob Chan, the managing director of car rental marketplace Turo Australia, reported that customer bookings for electric vehicles and hybrids grew at 28 times the pace of petrol and diesel alternatives over the past year. Platform hosts are actively sourcing secondhand inventory from online auctions to satisfy prevailing consumer demand.

Vehicle Segment / Model Year Retained Value Rate (%) Primary Market Indicator 2025 Model EVs (AutoGrab) 88.1% Newer vintage residual strength 2025 Broad SUV Market 89.9% Comparative baseline benchmark 2022 Model EVs (AutoGrab) 53.3% Depreciation curve for older stock 2022 Broad SUV Market 68.7% Comparative baseline benchmark

Broader Supply Pressures on Petrol and Diesel Equivalents

The rapid influx of consumer preference toward electrified options has simultaneously altered liquidity within the traditional combustion market. Reporting from The Age highlights that burgeoning EV uptake, combined with persistent fuel inflation, has prompted owners to flood the second-hand market with used petrol and diesel automobiles. Sellers are increasingly forced to adjust asking prices downward to clear inventory.

Why Are USED Electric Vehicles So CHEAP? And, NO, it's not obvious!

Data compiled by the Australian Automotive Dealer Association and Autograb indicates that while petrol and diesel models still comprise the vast majority of total transaction volume—accounting for over 93% of the 258,127 used cars sold in September—fuel-reliant vehicles aged between one and five years depreciated by more than 8% in the eight months leading to September. This single-period contraction surpassed four times the total depreciation recorded for identical vehicle classes across the entirety of 2025.

Furthermore, data shows that high-mileage former ride-share vehicles with more than 230,000km on the odometer are rated at about 89% for battery life. These empirical metrics continue to underpin secondary market valuations as transaction volumes scale nationally.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.